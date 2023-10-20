News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 20, 2023 predicts romantic dinner

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 20, 2023 predicts romantic dinner

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 20, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for October 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Stay cool and happy in your love life today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are in high spirits today

The accurate daily horoscope predicts a warm love life, cool professional life & financial fortune. Your health will also be good today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 20 2023: Have a great day in terms of love and job.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 20 2023: Have a great day in terms of love and job.

Have a great day in terms of love and job. Financial success will be at your side. The day is also blessed in terms of health,

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Stay cool and happy in your love life today. Some minor friction will be there in the life but they won’t be strong enough to cause trouble. Settle the disputes before things go out of hand. Talk a lot today to hush up every incident of the past that you want to resolve. Be cordial in the relationship and expect the support of the parents. A romantic dinner is a good way to strengthen the bonding. Virgos can also plan a holiday this weekend.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your sincerity will win the management who will give you additional responsibilities. Take each new task as an opportunity to prove your mettle. Some authors will get their work published while salespersons will succeed in making new potential clients. Painters, musicians, artists, and actors will get a platform to prove their talent today. Mechanics and electricians will be required to work overtime and this will also pave the way for official growth.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status is good today. However, do not overspend as you will need to contribute to a festival or celebration at home in the second half of the day or in the next two days. Today is also good for long-term investments including stock, share market, and speculative business. Some entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to reap good profits.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who suffer from fever or cough-related issues will have relief today. Females may have gynecological complaints in the second half of the day. Those who have kidney or lung ailments must visit a doctor and should not miss the medicines. Pregnant females should avoid underwater activities as well as biking. Give away unhealthy habits such as smoking as this can be dangerous in the long run.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out