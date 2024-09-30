Menu Explore
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 30, 2024 predicts turbulence in the love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 30, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, you may expect twists in the love affair.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say no to negative vibes

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 30, 2024. Stay focused on the task at the office and you'll have good results.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 30, 2024. Stay focused on the task at the office and you’ll have good results.

Troubleshoot tremors in the love life and take up new professional responsibilities today. Financial success helps in making crucial monetary decisions.

Be careful about the turbulence in the love life and ensure you stay with your partner for more time today. Stay focused on the task at the office and you’ll have good results. There can be success in the financial life where you may also invest in different sources. Heath will give no big trouble today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Today, you may expect twists in the love affair. While single male natives will be happy to find new love and propose, those who are already in a relationship will get approval from their parents and will also make a call on marriage. Avoid unpleasant conversations while you spend more time together and also keep your emotions under control. Though office romance is good, married natives need to avoid it as a breakup in the marriage is the last thing you want.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent at the workplace. Your discipline and commitment will win accolades today. Those who are new in an office should focus deeply on the job. Be vocal at team meetings and express opinions without hesitation. Female team leaders may have a tough time handling male team members and you need to be diplomatically here. Businessmen looking for new opportunities to take the trade to new territories can go ahead with the idea. You may also make new partnership deals that will work out in the future.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to see good wealth today. Despite minor hiccups in investments, you will receive good money today. This ensures a happy lifestyle where you may even buy a new property or vehicle. Some Virgos will pick the day to donate money to charity and even contribute to a celebration within the family. Some Virgos will also find success in stock and speculative business.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may experience headache, stomach pain, digestion issues as well as sleeplessness today. There can also be pain in joints which may severely affect senior Virgos. Consume items that are rich in fiber and replace aerated drinks with healthy fruit juice. It is also important to avoid driving in the late evening.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
© 2024 HindustanTimes
