Virgo Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Wealth at your side

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are an idealist Stay positive in the love affair. Settle the issues at work that will help you in your career growth. Wealth will be at your side. Minor health issues may come up. Virgo Horoscope Today: There will be health-related issues.

Troubleshoot the chaos in the love life and spend more time together. New opportunities will come up to prove your professional mettle. Financially you are good. There will be health-related issues.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Expect turbulence today in the love affair. There can be issues over egos that require immediate settlement. Your parents will approve of the love affair and those who are in a relationship should give more time to the lover. Some Virgos may go back to the ex-flame but married natives should avoid anything that will put the family life in danger. Be open in communication and long-distance love affairs need to focus specially on this. Married females may conceive today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There will be challenges related to office politics. A senior or a co-worker may point a finger at your commitment. Some clients may also not be happy with your performance and may complain about your attitude. You should also be ready to face challenges related to deadlines while sales and marketing persons will also require traveling a lot. Students will clear the examinations while job seekers may receive a new offer letter. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships as there can be hiccups in the later stages.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There can be a good return from a previous investment will may prompt you to invest more and the stock market along with mutual funds are good options. You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. Female entrepreneurs will see good returns while you may also consider investments in the stock market and speculative business. This is also a good day to divide the wealth among the children.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may have chest-related issues or respiratory problems that will require medical attention. There can also be issues associated with knees and elbows. Those who ride two-wheelers need to be careful in the evening hours today. Children should also avoid outside food that may lead to digestion-related issues. Reduce the intake of aerated drinks, coffee, and tea.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

