This zodiac sign may need to do something different to change everything this week, says a tarot reader

This week, Virgo, the universe is gently nudging you to make a move; not a grand leap, but a small, brave step that could shift everything. According to tarot expert Neeraj Dhankher, this is not the time to overthink or wait for the perfect moment. It is a time to act with courage, even if it initially feels uncomfortable. This zodiac sign may need to do something different to change everything this week(Freepik)

Virgo Tarot Reading This Week

The card drawn for Virgo this week is the Page of Swords. In tarot, this card represents a curious, observant mind ready to explore new ideas. It is a sign of learning through action, being open to communication, and having the courage to ask questions or say what is on your mind.

ALSO READ: Virgo and Scorpio compatibility: Do these zodiac signs make a good match?

“The mind is sharp; curiosity is in the driver’s seat,” says Neeraj Dhankher. “A small question, a bold word, or a new step could change everything. Do not wait for the big sign; take the small step with courage.”

This message is all about trusting the process of change, even if you do not have all the answers yet. You might initially feel unsure or awkward, but Dhankher reminds Virgo not to let that hold you back.

“You may have to speak up or do something different. It may feel strange or unintended; trust your course of changes. You learn by doing, not by thinking.”

ALSO READ: This zodiac sign will undergo an 'astonishing shift' this week, says a tarot expert

His lucky tip for Virgo this week is simple but powerful:

“Take one brave step forward.”

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

The Page of Swords encourages honest and open communication in love and relationships. Whether you are partnered or single, it is time to check in with your true feelings.

“Your feelings matter, and it is the right time to speak your truth with care,” says Dhankher. “If you are in a relationship, share what you need emotionally instead of keeping it inside. Clear and kind words will create a better understanding.”

“If you are single, be honest about what kind of connection you are truly ready for. Listening to your own heart helps others know how to love you better. Start with self-respect.”

ALSO READ: 2025 is mirroring 1941: Astrologer says ‘It's not a coincidence, but karma'

This week is your invitation to step out of your comfort zone, Virgo.