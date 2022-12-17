Virgo Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Keep family conflicts at bay

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to face some issues on the health front and that may affect your focus on the career front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may have a new opportunity to work upon or exciting projects but lack of good health may shelve the energy to take them up with full fervour. It is advised to pay attention to your health issues and address them immediately to avoid loss in energy. Some of you may experience competitiveness in your workplace against you. It is likely to have a horizon of your finance but splurging may imbalance your budget. Your spouse may express love for you and make you feel you are her/his world. You may purchase a house for your beloved and travel to your favourite places with your beloved, accumulate some great memories from there and cherish those memories for the rest of your life. Today, you may experience the ecstasy of love.

Virgo Finance Today

You may receive unexpected money from various sources which tends to uplift your status. Additionally, you may accumulate wealth from your salary hike, or by selling any old property or an asset which you require no more. Address your chance to splurge as it might become the reason for your shaken monthly budget.

Virgo Family Today

Be compassionate towards your spouse if he/she is carrying all the family responsibilities alone by extending support to you so that you concentrate on your work and thrive in your profession. Avoid conflicts and spend time with your family as it is your ultimate strength.

Virgo Career Today

The beginning of your career may not be favourable for you. Being absent for a longer period due to health deterioration may affect your productivity and loss of the project. You need to secure your career and your position in your workplace. You need to strengthen your capabilities to execute your plans productively and proactively.

Virgo Health Today

Virgo natives may suffer from health deterioration due to untimely food consumption, overeating, and compromised lifestyle, due to which you may struggle in your work. But when you embrace a healthy lifestyle, it might energize and amplify your capabilities, and provide strong mental stability and rejuvenation to do any work.

Virgo Love Life Today

Cater to the desires of your beloved, this is the way you may express love. Cement your relationship by prioritizing your beloved and expressing your feelings in such a way that she/he is meant to be your world. Endeavours in love are certain to bear sweet fruits.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON