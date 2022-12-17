Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Keep family conflicts at bay

Virgo Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Keep family conflicts at bay

horoscope
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 17 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. You are likely to face some issues on the health front and that may affect your focus on the career front.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022: Some of you may experience competitiveness in your workplace against you.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022: Some of you may experience competitiveness in your workplace against you.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to face some issues on the health front and that may affect your focus on the career front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may have a new opportunity to work upon or exciting projects but lack of good health may shelve the energy to take them up with full fervour. It is advised to pay attention to your health issues and address them immediately to avoid loss in energy. Some of you may experience competitiveness in your workplace against you. It is likely to have a horizon of your finance but splurging may imbalance your budget. Your spouse may express love for you and make you feel you are her/his world. You may purchase a house for your beloved and travel to your favourite places with your beloved, accumulate some great memories from there and cherish those memories for the rest of your life. Today, you may experience the ecstasy of love.

Virgo Finance Today

You may receive unexpected money from various sources which tends to uplift your status. Additionally, you may accumulate wealth from your salary hike, or by selling any old property or an asset which you require no more. Address your chance to splurge as it might become the reason for your shaken monthly budget.

Virgo Family Today

Be compassionate towards your spouse if he/she is carrying all the family responsibilities alone by extending support to you so that you concentrate on your work and thrive in your profession. Avoid conflicts and spend time with your family as it is your ultimate strength.

Virgo Career Today

The beginning of your career may not be favourable for you. Being absent for a longer period due to health deterioration may affect your productivity and loss of the project. You need to secure your career and your position in your workplace. You need to strengthen your capabilities to execute your plans productively and proactively.

Virgo Health Today

Virgo natives may suffer from health deterioration due to untimely food consumption, overeating, and compromised lifestyle, due to which you may struggle in your work. But when you embrace a healthy lifestyle, it might energize and amplify your capabilities, and provide strong mental stability and rejuvenation to do any work.

Virgo Love Life Today

Cater to the desires of your beloved, this is the way you may express love. Cement your relationship by prioritizing your beloved and expressing your feelings in such a way that she/he is meant to be your world. Endeavours in love are certain to bear sweet fruits.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope virgo + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope virgo + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out