Virgo Horoscope Today, December 19, 2022: Analyse your emotions

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Mercury and the planet Virgo co-rule this earth sign (along with Gemini). Daily Astrological Prediction says, your sign is extremely perceptive and grounded in reality. You approach information processing meticulously, sometimes to the point that you lose yourself in the intricacies. You tend to analyse your emotions since letting them flow could feel chaotic to you. Your habits, routines, and way of life meaningfully reflect your priorities and values because you care a lot about how you live your life. Change the latter to more accurately represent the former for optimal satisfaction. You have a strong sense of service, so you need to be convinced that your actions are beneficial to others as well as yourself.

Virgo Finance Today

It is an amazing day to turn your dreams and aspirations in financial stabilities for the future. Just strike the iron when it is hot and do it today and now. You are going to succeed in all that you invest and plan financially today.

Virgo Family Today

The day does not appear to be too favourable with the family today for you. Family relations might be a bit difficult so just be a little alert and spend a normal day with your family members.

Virgo Career Today

Career-wise it is a so-so day, keep on going with your usual tasks at work and do not plan anything new. Just do what is assigned already and manage your day smoothly. Focus and carry on with patience.

Virgo Health Today

Wow your health is on the top most levels today, so join a gym or use some new techniques in exercise for coming up with the best results. Health is the best wealth so you are going to be wealthy today.

Virgo Love Life Today

Hey! it is going to be a good day and you can replan your schedule and go for some romantic outings. Surprise your spouse with some cute surprises and spend the day together at your favourite spots.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

