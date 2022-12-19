Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today, December 19, 2022: Analyse your emotions

Virgo Horoscope Today, December 19, 2022: Analyse your emotions

horoscope
Published on Dec 19, 2022 12:51 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 19 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. It is an amazing day to turn your dreams and aspirations in financial stabilities for the future.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for December 19, 2022: Your sign is extremely perceptive and grounded in reality.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for December 19, 2022: Your sign is extremely perceptive and grounded in reality.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Mercury and the planet Virgo co-rule this earth sign (along with Gemini). Daily Astrological Prediction says, your sign is extremely perceptive and grounded in reality. You approach information processing meticulously, sometimes to the point that you lose yourself in the intricacies. You tend to analyse your emotions since letting them flow could feel chaotic to you. Your habits, routines, and way of life meaningfully reflect your priorities and values because you care a lot about how you live your life. Change the latter to more accurately represent the former for optimal satisfaction. You have a strong sense of service, so you need to be convinced that your actions are beneficial to others as well as yourself.

Virgo Finance Today

It is an amazing day to turn your dreams and aspirations in financial stabilities for the future. Just strike the iron when it is hot and do it today and now. You are going to succeed in all that you invest and plan financially today.

Virgo Family Today

The day does not appear to be too favourable with the family today for you. Family relations might be a bit difficult so just be a little alert and spend a normal day with your family members.

Virgo Career Today

Career-wise it is a so-so day, keep on going with your usual tasks at work and do not plan anything new. Just do what is assigned already and manage your day smoothly. Focus and carry on with patience.

Virgo Health Today

Wow your health is on the top most levels today, so join a gym or use some new techniques in exercise for coming up with the best results. Health is the best wealth so you are going to be wealthy today.

Virgo Love Life Today

Hey! it is going to be a good day and you can replan your schedule and go for some romantic outings. Surprise your spouse with some cute surprises and spend the day together at your favourite spots.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope virgo + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope virgo + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out