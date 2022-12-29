Virgo Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022 : Good fortune for kids

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgo natives' day might not go exactly as planned. Daily Astrological Prediction says, if you want to avoid arguments at work or elsewhere today, consider your words carefully before you speak. This may necessitate rescheduling your deadlines, meetings, or travel plans. Nonetheless, by noon today, things may begin to settle down to a manageable level. Virgos who work in partnerships may find this to be a prosperous time. Being around children may turn out to be a big blessing for some Virgo natives. Chances are you'll be able to spend some intimate time with your partner. If you and your partner are feeling a little stale, a romantic dinner for two at a fancy restaurant might be just the thing to renew the spark. Travelling for business or being transferred to a new location are both possibilities. Now could be the time to sell that family farm or house you've been eyeing for years because you might get a great price. If you're a Virgo and you want to study abroad, you might find some doors opening for you.

Virgo Finance Today

Virgo natives can expect a fresh start thanks to a potential new partnership or investment that will propel the company to new heights in the business world. Putting money into stocks and shares may help you get ahead financially.

Virgo Family Today

Virgo natives may do well on the domestic front today. Keeping your cool in social situations is second nature to you. Children in your family can gain a lot of wisdom from you. You may engage in fruitful conversations with your parents today. They will also be supportive of all your plans and ideas.

Virgo Career Today

Arguing with superiors can get you in serious trouble in the workplace. It would be best if you didn't jump the gun when a coworker approaches you with the prospect of a lasting partnership. Virgo natives' workload may suddenly increase due to factors outside of their control.

Virgo Health Today

The Virgo's regimen of moderation and discipline is likely to continue. An improvement in health could result from this. However, more work needs to be done on the slumber habits. Then, after a long day, you may be able to unwind and get a good night's rest.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today, romance may take on a more intense and passionate tone for Virgo natives. Being loved and appreciated by another person can do wonders for one's sense of self-worth. Your relationship with your significant other may strengthen and grow stronger after a fantastic date. Do not bring up topics that could potentially cause arguments.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON