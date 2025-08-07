Virgo Horoscope Today for August 7, 2025: Be prudent with your finances

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, there’s no scope for egos today Be expressive while spending time with your lover. Take up new tasks at work to prove your professional mettle. Minor financial issues may impact the expenditure. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be content in your love life. Ensure you settle the productivity issues at the workplace. Finance requires special attention today. Health is good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while presenting the relationship to the parents. They may have issues agreeing with you, but things will be sorted out sooner. Females will find happiness in sitting with their lover today. You may propose to the crush to receive a positive response. Female natives will see minor temper-related issues. Some lovers will also take a call on marriage; while there can also be the interference of a third person that may seriously impact the love affair.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may face issues related to office politics. Avoid arguments with seniors, and those who handle sales profiles will require traveling. A freelancing opportunity could be incredible for you, as it is a platform where you can showcase your work and creativity. Today is a good day to switch jobs, and those who aspire to a change in the organization can put down the paper in the first half of the day. Businessmen can be serious about new concepts, and the second part of the day is also auspicious to make new partnerships.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may exist, but routine life will be unaffected. There will be returns from the previous investment. Avoid major online transactions with strangers. If you are keen to invest in stock trading and speculative business, take proper guidance, and this will bring in good returns. Today is also good for providing financial assistance to a sibling or a friend. Traders will be happy to see good returns in the second half of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. However, it is good to be careful about the diet today. You may also have issues associated with your elbows. Some seniors who are in the hospital will be discharged. Make exercise a part of the routine. Yoga and meditation are helpful to keep you mentally and physically fit. Children will have viral fever, sore throat.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)