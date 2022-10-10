Virgo Horoscope Today, October 10, 2022: Ditch junk food to stay fit

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) It seems to be a very good day for the Virgo natives. It is all about your financial, professional and personal growth. Now, you have achieved a lot in your life and you may be focused towards your goals on the health front. It’s a good idea to join a fitness regime or make some changes in your diet to maintain healthy weight. Those who have been suffering from indigestion issues for long, they should also ditch junk food and quit smoking or drinking. Some may buy a high-end vehicle or splurge on fun stuff for their kids. Spouse may be extra demanding today, but you know how to handle it.

Your siblings may be inspired by your achievements and ask for guidance on the career front. You have become a role model for people around you. Some business trips may turn out favourable. Everything appears good, but some relationship issues may ruin peace of your mind, so work on them.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Virgo Finance Today: Your lucky stars or favorable planetary alignments may take care of your finances today. Huge monetary gains are indicated by your partnerships, deals, and bids.

Virgo Family Today: This seems to be a moderate day on the family front. A business-related trip may compel you to stay away from your family. Some mental stress due to children is indicated for some.

Virgo Career Today: This is going to be a wonderful day. You may become a part of an important client discussion today and your seniors may be influenced by your ideas, spirit and intelligence. You may also get some important projects assigned that may make your career grow and flourish.

Virgo Health Today: Your healthy lifestyle, good eating habits, and exercise routine may get you positive and desired results. Some may feel active, vibrant, and hopeful today. Their energy may help you complete your chores faster. Avoid too much smoking and alcohol.

Virgo Love Life Today: Some ups and downs are indicated on the love front. Married couples may go for couple therapy in order to save their marriage. It's good to share your sentiments with your partner to clear things up. Avoid creating communication issues by being silent all the time.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

