Kejriwal launches nationwide signature campaign over Ram temple donation ‘theft’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a nationwide signature campaign demanding strict punishment for those allegedly involved in the donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, following which a Sundarkand recitation programme was organised by the party at the Japanese Park in Rohini. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia participate in a Sunderkand Path at Japanese Park, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the campaign was being launched with the blessings of Lord Hanuman and appealed to people to participate by signing letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking strict action against those responsible for what the party termed “chanda-chori” at the temple.

As part of the campaign, Kejriwal appealed to people to organise Hanuman Chalisa recitations and Hanuman Aarti at their homes, residential societies and other localities, gather devotees and encourage them to sign the letter addressed to the prime minister.

He noted that the signature campaign would be carried out across the country and was not limited to AAP workers.

He also said Ram devotees and people who were hurt by the alleged developments would participate in the campaign, with signed letters later being sent to the prime minister.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused those responsible for the alleged misconduct related to the Ram temple of being shielded from accountability and called for strict punishment for them.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra alleged that organising Sundarkand recitations was a “political gimmick” aimed at reviving Kejriwal’s political fortunes.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism, Kejriwal said those opposing the recitation of the Sundarkand possess “demonic tendencies”.