Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Today, you could face some obstacles in your daily tasks. You may remain restless due to it and there could be some nervous energy flowing through you. It will be vital to keep calm and steady your nerves. Avoid taking impulsive decisions as they may prove counter-productive and harm your interests. With some odds stacked against you, this should be one of contemplation rather than action. If you feel the need to take on new tasks and responsibilities, pause and reflect. Sleep on your decisions. If you feel the same tomorrow, go for it. If you’re in the middle of a conflict at work or home, try not to take sides. Remain neutral and don’t get drawn into a problem that isn’t yours. If you own your own home, Virgos, you may learn today that its value has increased substantially. If you don’t own a home but want to buy one, this is the time to start looking. A lucrative deal may come your way.

Virgo Finance Today

Some of you may feel insecure about your monetary condition. Don’t let these thoughts interfere with your daily functioning. Those in business should pay attention to minor details before taking any decision. Being well-prepared will serve you well all day.

Virgo Family Today

Your family life is likely to be happy, and spending time with your mother may bring you much satisfaction. Married people can get financial support from their in-laws. They may also experience enhanced bonding in their relationship.

Virgo Career Today

You need to be watchful at your workplace as your work may not be appreciated by your seniors, while colleagues can also give you a hard time. You may face a stressful environment at your workplace, which may make you battle hard to keep up your reputation and prove your ability.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you may experience body aches and pain in the neck. Don’t exert yourself. Incorporating meditation into your lifestyle can help to calm your nerves. It may also enhance your mental strength if you practice regularity.

Virgo Love Life Today

You may feel mired down in conflict at home. Talking things through with a spouse or partner is the best course of action. It may help you find a workable solution. Those hesitant to propose can go ahead and confess true feelings. A positive response is highly likely.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

