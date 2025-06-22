These 2 zodiac signs may gain a fresh outlook at work this week, predicts an astrologer

This week brings a shift in energy for two zodiac signs, Gemini and Leo, as they may experience a new way of looking at their work life. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, small changes in routine or perception can lead to breakthroughs for these signs. Whether it is a renewed sense of creativity or better financial clarity, these shifts could shape their path. These 2 zodiac signs may gain a fresh outlook at work this week(Freepik)

Gemini Career Horoscope

For Geminis, it is all about noticing the little things. “Do not miss something small because it holds the key to something bigger,” says Neeraj Dhankher. This week, something that usually feels like a routine task at work may suddenly offer a fresh approach or insight. Staying curious and alert, even when things seem predictable, will work in your favour.

“Mercury acts as the spotlight, highlighting what others fail to consider,” Dhankher explains. What looks like a problem today might turn into an opportunity later. On the money front, this is a good time for Geminis to get their financial life in order. Organizing your finances now will help reduce stress in the near future.

Leo Career Horoscope

Leos may find that a break from their usual routine brings surprising benefits. “A disruption in routine enhances your output and creative thinking,” says Dhankher. This week injects a fresh burst of energy into your daily work routine, helping you look at long-term goals from a new angle.

Even a slight shift could lead to much bigger results, like changing how or when you do a task. “A slight adjustment in detail, timing, space, or method could magnify results a thousand times over,” he adds. Enjoy doing things differently.

Financially, Leos are also in a strong position to take control. Keeping a clear and organized view of your expenses will bring the confidence needed to move forward with bigger plans.

This week, staying open to new ways of thinking can lead to rewarding outcomes for Leos and Geminis.