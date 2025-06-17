Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Nine of Wands needs you to protect your energy, Leo

ByKanakanjali Roy
Jun 17, 2025 04:35 PM IST

You need to realise that it is not about building stronger walls but creating softer, smarter boundaries.

If you are a Leo, this is your reminder to pull back from the pressure of holding things together and focus on protecting your energy. You need to realise that it is not about building stronger walls but creating softer, smarter boundaries.

The Nine of Wands needs you to protect your energy, Leo(Freepik)
The Nine of Wands needs you to protect your energy, Leo(Freepik)

Leo Tarot Reading

According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, “The Nine of Wands is guiding Leos to protect their energy and keep the fire inside them alive.” It is not about cutting people off but about being more mindful of who or what you allow into your emotional space.

ALSO READ: Jupiter in Cancer: What this 1 year means for each zodiac sign

You have been showing up and doing the hard work. But Dhankher advises a shift: “One soft boundary, even with somebody else or the thoughts inside your head, can save a dream from unnecessary noise.” Everyone does not need to know every part of your journey right now. Let your vision grow in peace. “Keep your fire alive, but guard it like a sacred flame,” he says. Even something as simple as calmly saying no can lead to greater inner peace.

Lucky tip: Avoid overexplaining your choices. Your decisions do not need constant justification.

When it comes to your career and finances, the cards are calling for emotional honesty. The tarot expert predicts that this may be the time to be honest about your intentions, not just with others, but with yourself too. 

ALSO READ: These 2 zodiac signs may face the unexpected this week, predicts an astrologer

If work stress is building, do not push it under the rug. Instead, talk about it. “Work-related issues are best addressed openly and honestly, as they will resonate strongly with others,” says Dhankher. Pretending all is well might only add to the burden. The good news is that the money flow looks strong, but do not let that tempt you into careless spending. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / The Nine of Wands needs you to protect your energy, Leo
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On