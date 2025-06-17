If you are a Leo, this is your reminder to pull back from the pressure of holding things together and focus on protecting your energy. You need to realise that it is not about building stronger walls but creating softer, smarter boundaries. The Nine of Wands needs you to protect your energy, Leo(Freepik)

Leo Tarot Reading

According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, “The Nine of Wands is guiding Leos to protect their energy and keep the fire inside them alive.” It is not about cutting people off but about being more mindful of who or what you allow into your emotional space.

You have been showing up and doing the hard work. But Dhankher advises a shift: “One soft boundary, even with somebody else or the thoughts inside your head, can save a dream from unnecessary noise.” Everyone does not need to know every part of your journey right now. Let your vision grow in peace. “Keep your fire alive, but guard it like a sacred flame,” he says. Even something as simple as calmly saying no can lead to greater inner peace.

Lucky tip: Avoid overexplaining your choices. Your decisions do not need constant justification.

When it comes to your career and finances, the cards are calling for emotional honesty. The tarot expert predicts that this may be the time to be honest about your intentions, not just with others, but with yourself too.

If work stress is building, do not push it under the rug. Instead, talk about it. “Work-related issues are best addressed openly and honestly, as they will resonate strongly with others,” says Dhankher. Pretending all is well might only add to the burden. The good news is that the money flow looks strong, but do not let that tempt you into careless spending.