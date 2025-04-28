Weekly Career Horoscope for April 28-May 4, 2025

Aries: A thing you recently took up or learned is showing signs of rewards, and that reward just might hit you sooner than you expect. This week, we will witness lightened spirits in your tired efforts as the subtlest results trickle toward you. Do not hurry the result—continue to gallantly show up with heart and curiosity. Growth is happening, so even in the smallest of small steps. Believe that the breadth of knowledge you gained is fantastically forming a bright path ahead. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Unplash)

Taurus: Worthy of a gentle moment of sharing interest in money-making, this week will be rich in the moment of warmth. It could be a cooperative venture, or perhaps you are saving up for something big. In learning the ropes of managing financial resources together, harmony has blossomed between both of you. It is another level beyond just the money; it is everything about the efforts made for the relationship and the feeling of trusting the other person while keeping the vision shared.

Gemini: Your energy is precious, and this week will force you to guard it gently and protect it well. Sometimes it's alright to say no or step aside from tasks that drain you. That's not selfish; that's smart. Work boundaries will help you at work by drawing focus and joy out of you. Pay heed to how much you give and where you are in this exchange. You don't have to give all to prove your worth. Value your time, and the others will follow suit.

Cancer: Something unexpected appears on the horizon this week- a freelance offer or a creative side project emerging from a place most curious. It may seem strange in the beginning, but it looks profitable. Don't push aside something that wasn't part of your initial plan. Sometimes the universe uses strange, out-of-the-way paths to take you to prosperity. It could be something that not just supports you in terms of money but also gives you pleasure.

Leo: This week brings a calm yet powerful shift in the light that shines on the routine of daily work. Work was really just chores to be finished once, but now it has acquired a deeper purpose. Changes are not dramatic; they are more about these first awakening steps. You begin to see elements in yourself as wellsprings of light and something good beginning to shine.

Virgo: A recent financial success has been a well-deserved boost to your confidence, as it is a beautiful feeling to see all your efforts bear fruit. Enjoy this little success, yet remain grounded. This is but a stop on the journey, so be directed on your journey and hold firm to the values of daylight. Will what you are creating be disposable, durable, or impressive? Let the sense of this successful effort refocus your direction, and remember, true abundance takes patience, love and peace.

Libra: Life throws a curveball at work this week, disrupting your rhythm, but don't let the sense of this defeat shake your spirit. Challenge then becomes a door opening up a wider world of ideas. You can think on your feet, and grace still blows both your mind and theirs. It brings actual recognition; a situation tests not only your skills but also your heart. Let your talented hand be your voice.

Scorpio: You sense something is not right at work these days. You begin to feel it in real earnest this week. The stress is not just work-related, but also an obligation to play. You can feel your values being more forcibly dragged into existence. Don't rush it, but don't ignore the warning either. Take a bit of time to sit down and give a little dream time. Allow yourself to want and listen to this, like adoring your heartburn over more congruence between who you are and what you are doing.

Sagittarius: This week, you might find yourself surprised by the feeling of your reflection upon another person's good. Not that you are envious; instead, the idea will reflect upon you, maybe only in an inspirational way. Contemplate this moment as a gentle reminder that everyone has their journey to pursue, and that this moment is just a nudge to try chasing a higher dream rather than shrinking away. Let this nudge send you back to your own dreams and possibilities.

Capricorn: Discussion of finances or at least the bargaining starts. This is not coincidental; it is quite the opposite, as your own preparation and acumen play a part in this. However, do not lose sight of some details that need your attention for a second, because that is what you do best. Let your confidence bring out the best in you, but remember to cautiously watch the fine print. Things are moving upward; you will come out strengthened and with more assets this time around.

Aquarius: Another favour comes your way this week, as something you abandoned, like a creative pursuit or a personal project, begins to beg for attention once more. The universe is perfect; it makes sure that when you can hold it the way they yearn for the universe, things come back. Just take heed and let your curiosity guide you, not holding back this time, into dreaming just a tad larger. Perhaps earlier play, now examine the purpose.

Pisces: This week brings a crescendo of the realisation of what you have been overexerting in—a draining of your vitality due to an enormous workload. Behold, repercussions await any form of exhaustion, and you feel it kick in. But it is not a failure of its type; it is a clever thought. One does not earn rest, but to rest is another gift altogether. Slow yourself down, at least just a wee bit. Peace is not a negating or detracting force; instead, it adds value to that progress.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

