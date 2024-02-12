Weekly Career Horoscope for February 12-18, 2024: Career growth, hikes and more

Aries: Make it a point not to get into unnecessary battles this week and maintain concentration on the task. This is a time when you can suffer losses. Therefore, your work has to be thorough and perfect. If you need to re-evaluate your strategies, seek recommendations from colleagues or mentors. If you adopt a more conservative standpoint, you can withstand the storm and emerge stronger in the coming weeks. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Unplash)

Taurus: This is the time to reexamine your professional relationships. If you have kept a certain distance from colleagues or superiors, now is the time to close the gap. Speak in a group and voice your opinions, let others know you are there and contribute your ideas freely. Indeed, your integrity and willingness to interact will improve your professional reputation and could even lay the ground for admiration and recognition.

Gemini: Your peers and supervisors will be amazed by your devotion and work ethic this week. Be ready for recognition of your achievements, accompanied by more responsibilities or even promotion. Your creativity will come to the fore at team meetings, so by all means, do share your innovative ideas. Now is a perfect moment to build a good rapport with your colleagues. Accept the spotlight with humility and dignity, and brighten your career.

Cancer: This new week brings optimistic opportunities for job growth. You should consider enrolling in training or acquiring skills related to your interests to boost your career. Shortlist your budget for courses or workshops to increase your skills and value. Those of you working in leadership positions are encouraged to find ways of improving your abilities and constantly keep up with the latest industry trends.

Leo: This week, prepare for communication issues at work that can cause misinterpretations. Monitor the electronic devices closely; save and store any vital data. Yet, business trips may run into unforeseen delays, so make proper provision. Focus on long-term goals and build relationships with coworkers—all this will be very important for you. This is the right opportunity to start a new business or suggestion that will suit your career objectives.

Virgo: Do not be afraid to accept and overcome challenges by demonstrating your abilities and commitment. Maintain communication channels to create value-adding discussions that enable collaboration. It is a week to make a professional digital footprint and leave a mark on those around you. If you seek a new job, keep your guard up and be ready for surprises, as opportunities that nobody saw coming can arise.

Libra: The week may require more effort and time on your job. Notwithstanding the frustrations, especially when unanticipated challenges crop up, keeping cool is vital. Do not let transient failures disorient your overall efficiency. This week's difficulties can be a rung on the ladder towards success. Cherish them as development opportunities, and let your resilience guide you through the storm of any work-related turmoil.

Scorpio: Your attitude towards technology and methodologies will make you a more valuable team member and may, as a result, bring new and fascinating opportunities your way. Listen to the advice of the technical experts, as it could lead you to ways of becoming efficient and productive. Your success in the marketplace may depend on how quickly you can change with time and accept new ideas and solutions.

Sagittarius: Working professionals must know that their career path is not entirely individual but also intersects with others' paths. Accept that everyone has the right to be happy and prosperous. This attitude will develop a healthy relationship and make the working environment peaceful. Cheer for the wins of others as if they were your own, and in the same way, you will see the universe doing the same thing to you.

Capricorn: Make use of online forums to improve your professional presence. The working people should use the opportunity to make friends with their colleagues and, thus, establish trust and cooperation because it will help them achieve common aims. Participate in parties, virtual meetups, and industry meetings to find valuable contacts. The way you formulate and present your intentions and desires will be an essential prerequisite for finding partners or mentors.

Aquarius: This week, the working people may face high workloads. While it may be intimidating, consider it an opportunity to highlight your abilities and commitment. Be organized and communicate well, and your toil will be rewarded. Allow for team collaboration and new ideas among your employees, as collective efforts bring success. On the whole, the combination of ambition and pragmatism will lead to success.

Pisces: Be ready to work together towards more significant achievements. If you are a job seeker, look for gigs that will give you the chance to unleash your creative spirit while proving that you can manage administrative tasks. Learn how to navigate office politics with a lot of caution and diplomacy, just so that your actions do not hurt the general mood of the workplace.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

