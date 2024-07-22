Weekly Career Horoscope for July 22-28, 2024

Aries: This week, you will have many tasks and responsibilities competing for your attention. You may end up running from one important issue to another, feeling that you are always in a ‘firefighting’ mode. Since important office affairs will frequently centre around you, it is imperative to remain calm and look for ways to establish order amidst the chaos. Develop a schedule for how you are going to address your tasks. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This week, the energies at work relate to mentorship because the universe recognises your leadership within your speciality area. You have the power of persuasion to call and mobilise people. It is also important to attend workshops or seminars in your speciality area to have new ideas to implement in your practice. Make the most of this phase of heightened brain activity, which may bring change in the professional arena.

Gemini: This week, the stars suggest that it is time you made your first move. Others may not be recognising your abilities, but do not let them get in your way because you have the potential to be great. You are at your most imaginative now, and it is the right time to begin working on your own projects. It is now possible to consider freelance work or that small business you have always wanted to start.

Cancer: New ideas that have been in the incubation phase of your mind are now ready to be executed. The universe is asking you to be a risk-taker, take chances and go for it in your working life with passion. Don’t second guess yourself; allow your creative genius to shine through. You will find yourself equally effective in both strategising and planning as well as in implementing strategies. Work with like-minded people.

Leo: This week, the stars conspire to show you promising jobs or career advancement prospects. Business-related travel is on the cards, which means getting to know new people and ideas at work. As much as possible, take these opportunities to learn as these may open doors to other progression. For those in business, the stars are with you, which means this is as good a time as any to start new projects or to aim for growth.

Virgo: Do not allow the fear of the unknown and the doubts that come with it to prevent you from striving for your dreams. Accept the change, even if it is small; it can take you to the next level. The best is yet to come, so don’t lose faith in yourself and strive for success. Believe in yourself and the knowledge you have accumulated over the period. Your point of view is your strength – to see and make the world the way you want it to be.

Libra: The week is an auspicious time for your career goals to come to fruition. This is the best time to engage in any difficult task or sit for examinations since your intelligence is at its best. The cosmic energies align with your intentions, thus raising your odds of succeeding in any course or career path you choose. This is an opportunity to display your expertise in the subject matter. Networking may also pose benefits in this period.

Scorpio: Although you may have the desire for material things, do not be hasty in making any purchases you do not need. Luckily, your previous financial choices pay off as investments look like they are about to yield good results. It is advisable to review your portfolio to evaluate whether to take profits and book losses where necessary and reinvest in projects that align with your vision. Think about the financial implications of all the good coming your way.

Sagittarius: You will find that you are good at analysing and solving problems – things that others cannot – and you will do it almost automatically. This will assist you in tackling problems from a different angle since your mind is re-energized. Have self-belief and do not restrain any ideas that might seem ridiculous to other people. It is time to take a chance to develop large-scale projects and present new initiatives to management.

Capricorn: This week, your career may be surrounded by many unknowns, which will not help you get excited about your future. You are hungry for some vision of how things will work out, but it may not come now. Instead of concentrating on the future, one should concentrate on progress and achievements. The learning experience you are getting now should be appreciated as it prepares you for the next level.

Aquarius: Working professionals will likely benefit from the planetary positions as it is possible to clinch good business deals this week. Expand your network, and do not shy away from exploring partnerships that may not seem quite suitable at first. The sixth sense will be strong and point you toward cracking new business deals or ventures. That said, do your due diligence on any proposed opportunities before proceeding.

Pisces: This week, your career may shift unexpectedly as you are pulled into your inner world. The cosmic energies indicate that it is time for you to take a break and maybe reconsider some pending matters in your professional life. Feeling less motivated to interact with co-workers and engage in other social activities is quite normal. Do not get discouraged by this period of self-reflection, as it will provide much-needed clarity.

