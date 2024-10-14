Weekly Career Horoscope for October 14-20, 2024

Aries: This week, you might feel disillusioned as some people—perhaps friends or colleagues—make choices that don’t align with your values. This might put you in a position where you are let down. This change of view can be a breakthrough. This is not the time to focus on other people’s mistakes but a perfect opportunity to crank up your leadership and decision-making skills. It will make you resist the pressure others put on you, which is good for your work environment. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This week, you will be full of energy. If you are looking for a promotion, a new job or just a pat on the back for a job well done, then this is your moment. Be active and do not wait for something to happen; go for it and take risks. Discussing with supervisors can bring new perspectives, and you can approach the problems with new enthusiasm. This period is about learning and creativity, so be ready to accept new things and stay on track.

Gemini: You might be faced with some unplanned expenses this week. It may be work investments, business trips, or unpredictable professional engagements. There is always that desire to buy something that will benefit you; however, consider a way of compensating for that loss. It is not the right time to indulge in impulses and snap money decisions. Regarding money, be reasonable and have a bird’s eye view.

Cancer: You will discover that you are growing progressively into the best version of yourself through learning. Sometimes, obstacles may appear on the way, but do not let them have a negative impact; instead, they are a good opportunity to step up for the challenge and gain more experience. Learn continually in your work. Your commitment to self-improvement will not be overlooked. Think of criticism as a way to enhance yourself.

Leo: This week, getting a little annoyed or bored with your career advancement is quite easy. But before you do that, consider whether you are setting realistic expectations for yourself and others. It is important to note that although it is good to aim for the best, the best is never achievable. Remember to keep your goals in check. If a project or a person is not doing what you want them to do, then it is better to talk it out and not let the anger boil over.

Virgo: This week, you get some good prospects coming your way, and you may be able to clinch some major business mid-week. These opportunities could be in terms of new contacts, affiliations, or even long-term projects in the pipeline for a long time. Just go for it and be confident; you have good bargaining power to make things happen. But do not be hasty; take time and ensure you have all the necessary information before making any decision.

Libra: You might hear of attractive investment opportunities that could increase your financial might. It can be a business opportunity, stocks, or any other financial investment. Be on the lookout for opportunities that will help you achieve your long-term goals. Ensure you do your homework and investigate these opportunities before jumping in head first. This is a good week to make those strategic moves that will benefit you in the future.

Scorpio: One of the benefits of networking and connecting with people is that you come across new possibilities you had not thought of before. Do not be surprised when a casual conversation may lead to something deeper. Such interactions may expose you to new industries, projects or potential business opportunities that align with your career path. Remain accessible and be interested in others—your relational skills will be your greatest asset.

Sagittarius: You will likely discover new career opportunities this week. This could be in the form of an interesting project, a word of appreciation from your superiors or even an idea that you find interesting. The idea is to remain alert and prepared during the first few days to seize such opportunities. It’s good to know that your efforts are appreciated, and soon, you will be reaping the fruits of your labour. Be ready to change your approach if necessary.

Capricorn: This week, you will have a strong sense of self and be ready to go out into the world and make things happen. You are now in a period where direction is in harmony with your goals, and you can make decisions more easily. Do not shy away and hide in the background in your career – it’s your time to be confident and give the world your best. Use your feelings and do what you love because this energy will take you far in achieving your long-term objectives.

Aquarius: Take a balanced approach to your career this week. Nothing good comes easy, but you also know that life does not have to be any harder than it is. Pay attention to efficiency- how to do more with less effort without necessarily straining yourself. Simplicity will be your means of improvement, so try to outsource, use technology, or eliminate unnecessary work. This way, you will keep the pace going and free up time for inspiration.

Pisces: This week, you may take a short trip with friends which may help you avoid your daily work schedule. Even if your career is important, this short break might even improve your career as it will refresh your mind and help you to relax. On this trip, one might come across some people and engage in discussions that may prove fruitful in enhancing the work being done. Have a balance between working and having personal time, and this week is ideal to take care of both.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779