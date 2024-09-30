Weekly Career Horoscope for September 30 – October 6, 2024

Aries: This week, you are likely to experience a strong urge for change and some kind of thrill, and this makes you grab at anything that comes your way. It is crucial to pause for a second and think whether these paths are helpful for your career growth or they are just diverting your attention. Be calm, and do not make any hasty decisions. Have faith that the right job will be available at the right time. Be realistic. By the end of the week, clarity will help you make the right decisions. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: In the last few months, you have gained much experience, and now it is high time you implemented them. This will help you deal with decisions easily due to clarity and strategic thinking. Do not be averse to change and be open to suggestions, but do not let your guard down when making a decision you will regret. Trust yourself and the skills you have gained – this week is the beginning of a new and better period in your work.

Gemini: This week, you will also find that you are more effective in your cognitive communication skills than you have ever been in the past. The clients, partners, and the people you work with will have a smooth interaction, leading to efficient and productive discussions and ideas. Any exchange of information will be of great benefit to your career. By the end of the week, you will be more in touch with your goals and be convinced that people are supporting you.

Cancer: This week, you may want to make radical changes in your career, especially if you have been bored at your workplace. However, before making any major decision, recall what you want. Do you want to start over, or are you just bored with what you have in your life? Sometimes, it only takes a few minutes of self-reflection to ensure the next move is in the right direction. At the end of the week, you will have a clearer picture of what you want.

Leo: During this week, information received from reliable sources could be useful in making the right choices in your career. Whether it is a word from your boss, your peer or even a consultant, be receptive to ideas that are presented to you. It is also the right time to review any upcoming opportunities or projects – do not be afraid to consult if you need an outside opinion. It is perfect for setting the groundwork for the following weeks. Stay on course.

Virgo: Spend more time with your bosses this week, whether it is having a general conversation, introducing new ideas or showing your bosses that you are a hardworking employee. How far you will be able to market yourself and communicate to the team will determine the impression you will make. By such relationships, you can open up new opportunities for personal growth in your chosen field.

Libra: This week, the most valuable asset you shall possess is calmness within you. Regardless of what comes your way, it is impossible to disturb your peace unless you let it happen. You are well-placed to make rational choices, which will help you, especially when dealing with career shifts or new opportunities. If you have been considering changing your job or moving to another place, this may be the right time to consider it. Be patient and believe in yourself.

Scorpio: This is the time to plan your next actions in detail regarding planning and performing activities. Divide your goals into tasks, and remember that your intuition is your best guide on what should be done first. This is also a good time to motivate people with your vision. Your confidence and clear ideas will attract people, and getting them to join you on bigger projects will be easier. Carry on with your work; you are on the right track!

Sagittarius: This week, an important business scenario might demand you to be more assertive. Do not avoid taking a lead even if the burden of work is a lot. You have the strength and capability to handle it; it is now time to do so. Be assertive in your actions and be a go-getter – your efforts will not be overlooked. It may sound intimidating initially, but once you take the reins, you will realise that everything will fall into place.

Capricorn: Your skills are marketable, and this is the right time to make the best out of your skills. It is good to seek new positions or assignments within your practice field. This week, go with your gut and look for opportunities that might allow you to move up. By the end of the week, you should feel more confident in your decision to stay in your career field and the possibility of earning more money within the next few weeks.

Aquarius: You aspire to be a better individual, which will make you feel a little pressured to tell the truth in the workplace. It is natural to criticise yourself when you do not meet high standards, but do not forget that nobody is perfect. If you discover that you are speaking without really listening to yourself or making a decision that is somehow self-serving, take a break. Do not put yourself under pressure, and your job satisfaction will increase.

Pisces: The new week comes with new opportunities that will help you regain zest in your work life. This is the time to advance in your work, to demonstrate yourself, and to get down to important work using this surge of energy. However, it is possible to sometimes encounter conflicts with your subordinates or superiors. These conflicts could try your patience to the extreme. Be polite, avoid arguments, and concentrate on the message and content.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

