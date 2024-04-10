Weekly Chinese Horoscope from April 8-14, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week's energy will be fast-paced and intense for those born in the Year of the Rat. Trusting your gut feelings will lead you to success. Let's look at this week's horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: April 12

In matters of love, some of you might meet someone special this week or start talking about future plans with your partner. Some may even get engaged by the end of the week.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 13

If you're feeling nervous about hanging out with friends right now, it's okay to take a break and focus on taking care of yourself instead.

Lucky Day in Career: April 11

This week, your work and social life might overlap. It's important to set boundaries where you can, and if you can't avoid socializing completely, try to leave work early when you can.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

This week holds some exciting surprises, especially in your love life. Some of you might find a great mentor, while others could make a new close friend.

Lucky Day in Love: April 8 & 9

You've got plenty of options in love right now, so take your time to choose what's best for you. Remember, it's okay if you don't feel like making a decision immediately.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 11

Your social life will bring you happiness and fun. Look forward to jokes, laughter, and exciting adventures with your friends. Stepping out of your comfort zone will make things even better.

Lucky Day in Career: April 12

Be careful not to push yourself too hard at work. Some of you have trouble setting boundaries, which can lead to burnout. Take care of yourself, and don't let work take over your life.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

For those born in the Year of the Tiger, this week brings a playful energy. Embrace your creative side and get ready for some delightful surprises.

Lucky Day in Love: April 13

In matters of the heart, let your emotions flow freely and don't worry about impressing others. Dress to make yourself feel great, not to please anyone else. You'll feel amazing knowing that you're attracting the right people into your life.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 14

Be mindful of how you come across in social situations this week. You might find yourself talking too much or too little. Finding a balance in your interactions is important.

Lucky Day in Career April 14

Take care of your health while you're working, and don't hesitate to take breaks if you need them. Remember, it's okay to take a sick day when you're not feeling well. Don't let anyone pressure you into overworking yourself.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

This week's energy is particularly strong for those born in the Year of the Rabbit. Something significant is on the horizon, poised to alter your path. Stay aware as you navigate through your days.

Lucky Day in Love: April 14

When it comes to matters of the heart, it's crucial not to let past issues resurface. It's time to let go of lingering attachments, even if you're the one holding on tightly emotionally. Consider performing a black candle ritual to sever ties.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 14

This week, prioritize spending time with your friends and loved ones. Cherished memories are created when you're together, so seize the chance to make meaningful connections.

Lucky Day in Career: April 14

In your professional life, it's wise to take things easy this week and proceed cautiously. Wait for Mercury Retrograde to pass before diving headfirst into major endeavours.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

For those born in the Year of the Dragon, this week brings a delightful and charming energy your way. Allow yourself to embrace your playful side and indulge in creative pursuits, as you're bound to be particularly inspired.

Lucky Day in Love: April 13

When it comes to matters of the heart, it's important to prioritize your own healing. If you feel the need for space, don't hesitate to take it. Sometimes, taking time for yourself is the best way to nurture your relationship and recharge your emotional batteries.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 12

Your social life may feel a bit unpredictable this week, and that's okay. Don't stress too much about it. If you feel like socializing, go for it. If not, it's perfectly fine to take some time for yourself.

Lucky Day in Career: April 11

In your professional life, being a team player and looking at things from a broader perspective will bring you success. Take the initiative to examine operations more thoroughly, and you'll find golden opportunities waiting for you.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

For those born in the Year of the Snake, this week may bring some important realizations. Relationships that aren't genuine will likely come to an end, and you might finally see the true colours of people who have been taking advantage of your kindness.

Lucky Day in Love: April 11

When it comes to matters of the heart, prioritize your own well-being. Treat yourself to some self-care activities like a spa day or indulging in your favourite movies. Remember, loving yourself is always the first step.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 11

Your social circle might undergo some changes this week, but don't be afraid of it. Trust that the universe is guiding you away from toxic influences and towards healthier connections.

Lucky Day in Career: April 8 & 10

In your professional life, focus on optimizing existing processes rather than making big moves. Ensure everything is running smoothly before considering any major changes.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

For Horses, you're in a fortunate position because you're backing yourself up. Keep this in mind as you go through the week. Stay strong in your path, and no one can sway you unless you allow it.

Lucky Day in Love: April 9

When it comes to matters of the heart, resist the urge to chase after someone, no matter how strong your feelings are. Instead, be open and receptive. Trying too hard might lead to setbacks during this time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 8 & 9

If you feel like taking some time for yourself and not socializing, go ahead and do it. Don't let anyone pressure you otherwise. Your mental well-being should always be a top priority.

Lucky Day in Career: April 8

In the realm of your career, trust your gut instincts, especially if you sense someone isn't being genuine with you. Believe in yourself, and you won't be disappointed.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, you are either in a transitory phase right now between two chapters of life or are about to enter one. Hold fast and stay strong. As long as you stay grounded and mindful, you will be able to ride the waves with ease.

Lucky Day in Love: April 8

In love, you are urged not to let the opinion of others control who you love or spend your life with. Unhappiness and incompatibility can poison someone slowly.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 8

Your social life will be the best part of this week. I look forward to excellent conversations, laughs, and maybe an impromptu activity or two!

Lucky Day in Career: April 10

you will likely do well if you think from the perspective of a team player, even if you are the leader. That's where victory awaits you.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

For those born in the Year of the Monkey, this week holds significant events, marking an important time astrologically. Move forward with confidence and watch as your desires come to fruition!

Lucky Day in Love: April 11

When it comes to matters of the heart, be wary of those who may see you as an object or hold harmful beliefs beneath the surface. Your charisma attracts both positive and negative attention.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 13

If you feel inclined, consider hosting a gathering or party this week to celebrate with your friends and loved ones. It's a perfect time to enjoy the company of those closest to you!

Lucky Day in Career: April 14

Changes are on the horizon in your professional life, and for some, this could mean a new job opportunity. Stay grounded and focused, and you'll navigate through any changes with ease.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

For those born in the Year of the Rooster, you're faced with many opportunities, but not all of them are equal. Trust your instincts, choose what aligns with your goals, and let go of the rest.

Lucky Day in Love: April 14

When it comes to matters of the heart, prioritize self-care. Loving yourself is crucial, and when you put your well-being first, everything else falls into place naturally.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 13

Your social life will be lively and enjoyable this week! Expect plenty of laughter, fun moments with friends, and perhaps even some playful dares.

Lucky Day in Career: April 11

In your professional life, it's important to slow down and not let others' opinions affect you too much. Take time to consider what you truly want, as rushing decisions could lead to regrets later on.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

For those born in the Year of the Dog, remember that you are your own best friend this week. Stay focused on your goals and don't let forceful personalities deter you from your path.

Lucky Day in Love: April 10

When it comes to matters of the heart, be true to yourself and pursue what you desire. Express your love sincerely, and things will fall into place naturally.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 10

You're encouraged to be more outgoing than usual, especially if you have social events or family gatherings to attend. Let your sociable side shine and enjoy connecting with others.

Lucky Day in Career: April 8

In your professional life, you're on the brink of making a significant decision or change. Trust your instincts and follow your intuition, as the universe is supporting you in this endeavour.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

For those born in the Year of the Pig, if you're feeling that certain team dynamics aren't working out for you, trust yourself to take action and address the situation.

Lucky Day in Love: April 14

In matters of the heart, pay attention to any warning signs, especially if you notice your partner showing signs of dishonesty or being flirtatious with others. Your well-being, both emotionally and physically, is important.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 12

Make an effort to spend quality time with your loved ones, especially your family. Being present and creating memories together is essential for your happiness and emotional fulfillment.

Lucky Day in Career: April 10 & 11

In your career life, be authentic and true to yourself. Speak up when necessary, but remember to do so with tact and awareness of your surroundings. Being brave and expressing your thoughts can lead to positive outcomes in your career.