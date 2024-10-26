Weekly Chinese Horoscope from October 28 - November 3, 2024

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week’s horoscope highlights the love surrounding you, Rat, as you may feel an unexpected outpouring of kindness from surprising people and places. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Love Day: October 29

In love, take your time revealing your feelings. It’s okay not to show everything at once, but be open about what matters most to you for love to truly grow.

Lucky Friendship Day: November 2

Social life might be a bit tricky as some people may feel envious of the love and attention coming your way. Keep an eye out for any signs of trouble, and trust your instincts.

Lucky Career Day: November 3

Career-wise, things are steady and looking good. If new ideas pop up, jot them down so you don’t forget them!

This week’s horoscope for Ox suggests you’re at a significant crossroads where a decision is needed. For some, this might involve deciding whether to stay friends with someone or move on.

Lucky Love Day: November 3

In love, the same vibe continues, especially if your friends and romantic partners are connected. Keep an eye out for any warning signs, particularly if someone is flirting with your partner while you’re around.

Lucky Friendship Day: October 31

You might not feel like socializing much this week. Instead, focus on self-care to prepare for a fresh start next week.

Lucky Career Day: November 2

Career-wise, things are looking good. You’ll do well as long as you keep up with your routines and responsibilities!

This week’s horoscope for Tiger suggests it’s time to look within and discover your hidden talents and gifts, like strong intuition or psychic abilities.

Lucky Love Day: October 31

In love, seek a partner who lets you be yourself without needing to justify who you are or your choices. Remember, there are many ways to express individuality, and not all of them are toxic.

Lucky Friendship Days: November 1 & 2

Your social life may have its ups and downs. If you have friends who are fake or try to pressure you into conforming to their views, it’s time to rethink those relationships.

Lucky Career Days: November 2 & 3

In your career, be creative and take the initiative. Embracing your independent side will work in your favour right now!

This week’s zodiac energy is important and will influence the weeks ahead, so be mindful of what happens now.

Lucky Love Days: October 28 & 30

In love, don’t ignore any red flags. If you’re in a relationship that doesn’t feel like a true partnership, it’s time to end that chapter and make way for something new.

Lucky Friendship Day: November 1

Your social life will shine this week. Embrace the love and support from your closest friends; it will help you thrive.

Lucky Career Day: November 2

Your career looks strong and steady. Your leadership skills will be in demand, so have confidence and shine!

This week’s horoscope highlights a situation that might be uncertain because you need to reconcile something within yourself first.

Lucky Love Day: October 30

In love, focus on your personal needs and find a partner who aligns with them. Don’t rush into things; take your time to find the right fit.

Lucky Friendship Day: October 28

Your social life may feel a bit lacking right now. It might be time to change things up or expand your circle. Try stepping out of your comfort zone at least once this week to meet new people.

Lucky Career Day: November 3

Your career looks good, but it's not the right time to start something new. If you have new ideas, jot them down in a journal to let them develop over time.

This week’s horoscope is all about love, whether it’s romantic or platonic. Focusing on your relationships will yield the best outcomes.

Lucky Love Day: October 31

In romance, be proactive and creative to nurture your relationship with your partner.

Lucky Friendship Day: November 3

Your social life is looking great! If you have a brunch or dinner date with friends planned, enjoy it. It’s also a perfect time to host a house party and uplift each other.

Lucky Career Day: November 1

Your career energy is on the rise. Now is a good time to plant new ideas so they can grow later. Trust yourself, and you’ll be in a good spot!

This week’s horoscope encourages you to balance cultural traditions with fresh ideas for positive growth. If you sense stagnation or toxicity, consider journaling your feelings to explore potential changes.

Lucky Love Day: October 29

In love, seek a relationship that allows you to be your true self while also introducing something new. If you find such a bond, cherish it—it's a rare gem!

Lucky Friendship Day: November 2

Your social life may be quieter this week, and that’s perfectly fine. Use this time for self-care and personal growth.

Lucky Career Day: November 3

Embrace creativity in your career! Remember, “Nothing lost, nothing gained; nothing tried, nothing failed.” Let this entrepreneurial spirit guide you.

This week’s horoscope brings a calming, meditative vibe. If you’ve been considering a meditation retreat or a peaceful getaway—whether solo or with a partner—now’s the perfect time!

Lucky Love Day: November 2

In love, express your thoughts with compassion. When you do, positive outcomes will follow.

Lucky Friendship Day: October 31

Your social life might be challenging right now. If you have fake friends, it’s time to start fresh and distance yourself from them, as they could hurt you in the long run.

Lucky Career Day: November 2

Career-wise, things are looking good! Keep experimenting with new ideas to keep your creativity thriving.

This week’s zodiac energy is powerful! You might face some toxic influences, but don’t let that discourage you—trust that you can overcome any challenges.

Lucky Love Days: October 30 & 31

Your love life may feel a bit quiet. If you need to, take a step back and focus on setting healthy boundaries. Self-care is key right now.

Lucky Friendship Day: November 1

Your social life is looking brighter! If you’re feeling adventurous and have made new friends, step out of your comfort zone to enjoy the good vibes.

Lucky Career Day: November 2

In your career, express your thoughts and keep learning. The energy is shifting, so make the most of these cosmic changes!

This week’s horoscope carries a touch of sadness as deep emotions and past wounds may rise to the surface for healing.

Lucky Love Day: November 3

In love, take a moment to pause between your actions and reactions. This will help you communicate better and remind you that your current partner isn’t a reflection of your past.

Lucky Friendship Day: November 3

Your social life looks promising, especially with friends who offer emotional support. Lean on them when needed, and you’ll feel uplifted.

Lucky Career Day: November 2

Career-wise, energy is building. Focus on planting new ideas and nurturing them—you’ll soon see positive results!

This week’s horoscope highlights the importance of setting firm boundaries with those who haven’t respected your needs. It’s a pivotal moment for you, marking a transition to a new chapter in your life.

Lucky Love Day: November 2

In love, express your feelings honestly and be open to hearing your partner’s perspective. This openness can lead to something beautiful.

Lucky Friendship Day: October 31

Your social life might not be a focus right now. It could be a good time for self-care or refreshing your wardrobe for the season.

Lucky Career Day: November 1

Your career is stable at the moment. Trust your instincts, and you'll thrive!

This week brings the promise of something new that could significantly influence the weeks ahead. Stay alert and take action when needed!

Lucky Love Day: November 1

In love, embrace a sweet and romantic approach. Even if it feels a bit cheesy, being open-hearted will deepen your connection with your partner.

Lucky Friendship Day: November 3

Your social life may not be very active right now, and that’s perfectly fine. You can either create opportunities for socializing or take some time for self-care—it's your choice!

Lucky Career Day: November 1

Career energy is strong this week. Consider expanding your knowledge and seeking inspiration in unexpected places. A visit to a museum might spark new ideas for some of you!