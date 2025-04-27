Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, April 27-May 3, 2025 predicts wealth will flow

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 27, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope from April 27-May 3, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Look for smart monetary decisions and health is good.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No challenge is a threat to you

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope from April 27-May 3, 2025: Your love affair will be productive and creative.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope from April 27-May 3, 2025: Your love affair will be productive and creative.

Express love unconditionally. Your lover will be supportive and this will also reflect in the job. Look for smart monetary decisions and health is good.

Your love affair will be productive and creative. Be careful to meet the expectations of the management at the office. Handle wealth smartly and health will be normal.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Consider spending more time with the other and ensure you keep the partner in high spirits. You both need to be accommodative and must also be willing to share emotions both happy and sad. Single male natives will meet someone special in the second part of the week. Consider discussing the love affair with the parents. It is also good to plan a vacation together. Married females must keep a distance from the ex-lover as this can lead to tremors this week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. Some females will be successful in clearing interviews to get an offer letter. Male natives need to be extremely careful while dealing with female co-workers. There can be accusations against you, sometimes severe ones and you need to be ready to face them It is important to come out with innovative concepts and your business will flourish. Students will also be successful in obtaining admission to higher studies.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will flow in from multiple sources and you will succeed in even selling off a property that you had trouble selling for a long time. You may win a legal dispute over the property, which means a fortune in your coffer. Young natives will be keen to go on a vacation and their financial status permits that. Ensure you have a proper financial management plan and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble you. Handle mental stress stress-related problems with care. Some natives may develop breathing issues and seniors must be careful while walking through slippery areas. Females having gynecological issues should consult a doctor. Diabetic Aquarius natives should also be careful about their diet.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

