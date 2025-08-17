Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 17-23, 2025: There will be prosperity

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, resolve the mystery around life Wait for surprises in the relationship. Take up new tasks that will test your professional mettle. There will be prosperity. Minor health issues exist. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be a caring lover, and this makes your love life fabulous this week. Professionally, you’ll taste success. The strong financial condition permits smart investments. Pay attention to your health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Embrace happiness in the relationship and spare more time for your lover. Be a good listener, and you should also value the emotions of your partner. You should also plan a vacation with your lover, and this will work out especially for new lovers. Your parents may approve of the love affair, while some women will also get married. You may meet someone interesting while traveling or at an event. A new person will enter your life in the first half of the week. Be ready to propose to make your life vibrant and joyous.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. Despite minor productivity issues in the first part of the week, your rapport with the seniors will help you get positive results. You may also utilize the communication skills to convince clients, while some marketing professionals will move abroad. Your professional attitude will help in making crucial decisions in your career. Those who have recently joined an organization will need to strive to meet the targets.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity is the catchword of the week. You will find funds coming from different parts, and this will help clear all the pending dues. The week is also good to buy a new property or a vehicle. Those who handle stock and trade will be successful. Businessmen will clear all pending dues, while the second part of the week is also good to pump in money through promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may come up. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water. Viral fever, sore throat, digestive issues, and oral health issues will be common this week. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects, especially in the evening hours.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)