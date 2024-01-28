Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts work appraisal

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a torchbearer of change Be sincere in love & settle the disturbances of the past. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle. The week is also good in terms of wealth & health. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, January 28- Feb 3, 2024: The week is productive in terms of job and both wealth and health will be at your side.

Bury the past and never dig it for a happy romantic life. The week is productive in terms of job and both wealth and health will be at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Minor differences may take place in the relationship and you both must talk to settle them. Do not lose your temper and also ensure you give proper space to the lover in your life. No emotion should go unchecked. Discuss the future in the second part of the week with the lover and you may also involve parents for the final call. Those who had a breakup may come across someone interesting in the first part of the week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be creative at the workplace and show the willingness to take up additional tasks that will augment your profile. The seniors will appreciate our efforts and clients will also specially shoot a mail recognizing your contribution which will work at appraisal discussions. Entrepreneurs, expand your business to new territories. There will be support from partners or promoters who ensure a good flow of wealth. Students will crack competitive examinations and some Aquarius natives will also move abroad for job reasons.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Have a great time in terms of wealth. Wealth will come in from many sources, ensuring prosperity. The first half of the week is good for buying property or a vehicle. You may win a legal dispute. Some fortunate females will inherit a family property while those interested natives can confidently try their luck in the stock market. You may also provide financial help to a friend or relative.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will disturb the day. Be positive in life and keep the office outside while entering the home. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Seniors need to carry a medical kit while on vacation.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857