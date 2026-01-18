Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, January 18-24, 2026: Your finances may bring good fortune

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spread your wings Aquarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Take care of troubles to spend more time with your lover. Overcome the professional challenges for a better career. Ensure you handle wealth diligently this week.

Handle all love-related issues with a sensitive mood. Your professional life will be busy and highly packed. Financially, you are good, and your health will also give you many positive moments.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week While spending time together, avoid unpleasant conversations. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and instead value the opinions of the partner. You may expect positive twists in the relationship, and some love affairs will get stronger as you both will even have a romantic vacation this weekend. The second part of the week is also good to propose to the crush. Married females need to be careful to avoid the interference of a relative, which may impact their family life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week Be professional, and this will reflect in your performance. Your seniors will be supportive. Sales, marketing, banking, aviation, and administration professionals will have a tight schedule. Government employees can expect a change in location. Some tasks will require you to travel. Those who handle media and legal profiles will also face criticism. Students may succeed in getting admission for higher studies. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever required. Entrepreneurs may also launch new ventures to have good returns in the near future.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. You will receive good returns from previous investments. This will help in buying electronic appliances. You may also renovate the house this week. The first part of the week is good to clear the pending dues. You may get a bank loan approved. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. There will also be relief in tax-related issues.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week Your health will be good. However, some natives will have pain in the joints. Oral and vision-related issues may also come up this week. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. Avoid stress at home and in the office. Yoga and meditation will help you control your emotions.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)