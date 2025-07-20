Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 20-26, 2025: Prosperity is the future
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Prosperity will be at your side.
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you sound positive always
Keep the love affair creative and engaging. The official life demands more focus this week. Prosperity will be at your side. Heath issues can upset you.
Settle the love-related issues and also have a productive professional life. Do not compromise on health. Prosperity exists this week but you need to pay more attention to your health.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
There can be issues in the love affair. You must be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover. Shower affection on the partner and those who are new in a relationship should spend more time together which will help to know the lover better. Some love affairs demand more attention. Be ready to take up new roles in the relationship and some females will also get married this week.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
There will be some tense moments in your career where your productivity will be questioned by the seniors. Focus more on the work and ensure you should also stay away from office politics. Despite your hard work, the seniors may not agree with you and would not consider your efforts as the output does not match the expectations. This may drain your morale but ensure you do not fall down. Some professionals will face issues over office politics while those who are into trade and business should be careful about partnerships.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
There is no major financial issue to disturb the week. You will be successful in raising funds for business reasons and even for a celebration within the family. This week is good to settle a financial dispute with a friend and you may also donate money to charity. Taking the support of a financial expert will be good while making financial decisions. Some natives will also buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues will be there. Seniors may develop chest-related issues. Those who have kidney-related ailments may also develop complications. You need to be careful while driving or riding a two-wheeler as there can be minor accidents. It is also good to consult a doctor when you have pain in your joints. Children may also develop bruises while playing.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope