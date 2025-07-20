Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 20-26, 2025: Prosperity is the future

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you sound positive always Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love affair creative and engaging. The official life demands more focus this week. Prosperity will be at your side. Heath issues can upset you.

Settle the love-related issues and also have a productive professional life. Do not compromise on health. Prosperity exists this week but you need to pay more attention to your health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

There can be issues in the love affair. You must be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover. Shower affection on the partner and those who are new in a relationship should spend more time together which will help to know the lover better. Some love affairs demand more attention. Be ready to take up new roles in the relationship and some females will also get married this week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

There will be some tense moments in your career where your productivity will be questioned by the seniors. Focus more on the work and ensure you should also stay away from office politics. Despite your hard work, the seniors may not agree with you and would not consider your efforts as the output does not match the expectations. This may drain your morale but ensure you do not fall down. Some professionals will face issues over office politics while those who are into trade and business should be careful about partnerships.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

There is no major financial issue to disturb the week. You will be successful in raising funds for business reasons and even for a celebration within the family. This week is good to settle a financial dispute with a friend and you may also donate money to charity. Taking the support of a financial expert will be good while making financial decisions. Some natives will also buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there. Seniors may develop chest-related issues. Those who have kidney-related ailments may also develop complications. You need to be careful while driving or riding a two-wheeler as there can be minor accidents. It is also good to consult a doctor when you have pain in your joints. Children may also develop bruises while playing.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

