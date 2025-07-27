Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 27-August 2, 2025: Internal changes in these professions

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good team player Resolve the troubles in the romantic life. You will come across minor challenges in the job that may also strengthen you. Prosperity will also exist this week. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You will have a happy relationship this week. The office life will be good and wealth will also be at your side. However, minor medical issues may exist this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let the partner complain about lack of affection. Instead, shower love unconditionally. Your attitude will be crucial in taking a final call on the future of the love affair. Some females will be happy to give surprise gifts. Singles may meet the love interest, and proposals are likely to get accepted. Both you and the lover should put equal amounts of work into improving the relationship and try to avoid all the misunderstandings that prevailed in the past.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

The official schedule will be tight and new responsibilities will also demand you to work additional hours. Your attitude will impress the clients and seniors and some professionals will also have an appraisal or promotion this week. Media persons, graphic designers, chefs, and bankers will change the organization this week. Do not hesitate to put forward your ideas as they will be accepted and you will become popular among the team. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

No serious financial issues will cause trouble. There will be success in speculative business and some natives will also be happy investing in real estate. Females will inherit a part of the maternal property while you will also be required to send for a celebration within the family. For those of you who have been working and earning through foreign returns, a fluctuating dollar reserve can make you wonder about the future.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may be there but normal life will not be affected. Seniors may develop pain in joints that require special attention. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the week. Avoid adventure sports and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts. You should also give priority to mental health and avoid bringing office stress to home.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)