Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 10-16, 2024 predicts minor monetary issues

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Take every problem as an opportunity Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 10-16, 2024. You should also shower affection while also giving proper space in your personal life.

Look for more opportunities to shower love. Handle the professional challenges diligently to stay happy at work. Minor monetary issues will also be there.

Talk with your lover and spend more time together. No major hiccup will disturb the job. Minor monetary issues will be there but health will be on your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Minor issues in the first part of the week require early settlement. Communicate freely with the lover and spend more time sharing the emotions. You should also shower affection while also giving proper space in your personal life. Do not impose your concepts and also plan a vacation. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner. If you are staying away from your partner and are having a long-distance relationship, a surprise visit by the partner can surprise you.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your approach towards the job should be positive. New responsibilities will also pave the way for career growth. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades while bankers and accountants will relocate their workplaces. Those who are keen to switch the job can update their profile on a job portal and interviews will be scheduled within a day or two. Some businessmen will have minor troubles with authorities, related to policies and licenses and this needs immediate settlement.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week will not be productive in terms of wealth. Be careful while making large-scale investments including stock and speculative business. The guidance of a finance expert will be a good idea. Those who have a plan for a foreign vacation can book both flights and hotels. Entrepreneurs will see good opportunities to take the trade to the next level. Some fortunate traders will see a good market aboard as well.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week but ensure the diet is perfect and rich in proteins and nutrients. Children may develop bruises while playing and some females may get conceived as well. Females may develop migraine, infections in the ears and eyes, or stomach pain. You may also join a gym or a yoga session this week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857