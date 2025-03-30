Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts incoming wealth
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, March 30- April 5, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity permits smart decisions in finance.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Troubled sea makes a good sailor
Keep the love life productive. Do not let egos dictate things in professional life. Prosperity permits smart decisions in finance. Your health is normal.
Ensure your love relationship is satisfying this week. Overcome the professional challenges with confidence. Keep a watch on the lifestyle and wealth will come from different sources.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
Do not hurt the emotions of the lover. You should be careful while having disagreements as a comment or gesture may cause a serious rift in the love affair. An outsider should not be encouraged to interfere in the love life. Some male natives may have serious trouble over a past relationship. It is also good to be open in communication. The second part of the week is good to propose to the crush and females will be happy to get the support of parents for marriage.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
New responsibilities at the workplace will keep you engaged. There will be opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Your dedication, commitment, and hard work will be appreciated and awarded. You may expect a hike in the status of the job. Some tasks will also require you to travel to the client’s place. Students trying for admission to a college abroad will have good news this week. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals which will bring in good results sooner. Businessmen need to settle the tax-related issues as early as possible.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
Prosperity will be your companion this week. You will receive money from different sources and you will be good to buy a new property. You will have a foreign travel. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with expansion plans as the results will be positive. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week and ensure you have enough money in the coffer ready.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
You may develop migraine, viral fever, or oral health issues. Skin and ear infections will also be common this week. The first half of the week is good for surgery and you may also recover from ailments. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet. Some seniors will require consulting a doctor for bone-related ailments.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
