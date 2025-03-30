Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts incoming wealth

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Troubled sea makes a good sailor Keep the love life productive. Do not let egos dictate things in professional life. Prosperity permits smart decisions in finance. Your health is normal. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2025: Ensure your love relationship is satisfying this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt the emotions of the lover. You should be careful while having disagreements as a comment or gesture may cause a serious rift in the love affair. An outsider should not be encouraged to interfere in the love life. Some male natives may have serious trouble over a past relationship. It is also good to be open in communication. The second part of the week is good to propose to the crush and females will be happy to get the support of parents for marriage.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

New responsibilities at the workplace will keep you engaged. There will be opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Your dedication, commitment, and hard work will be appreciated and awarded. You may expect a hike in the status of the job. Some tasks will also require you to travel to the client’s place. Students trying for admission to a college abroad will have good news this week. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals which will bring in good results sooner. Businessmen need to settle the tax-related issues as early as possible.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be your companion this week. You will receive money from different sources and you will be good to buy a new property. You will have a foreign travel. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with expansion plans as the results will be positive. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week and ensure you have enough money in the coffer ready.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop migraine, viral fever, or oral health issues. Skin and ear infections will also be common this week. The first half of the week is good for surgery and you may also recover from ailments. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet. Some seniors will require consulting a doctor for bone-related ailments.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

