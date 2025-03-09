Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 9-15, 2025 predicts an old love affair

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, March 9-15, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Both health and wealth demand special care.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know the priorities

Look for the best moments in the relationship and take up new tasks that will also promise better professional results. Minor health issues may come up.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope March 9-15, 2025: Ensure you spend time with the lover.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope March 9-15, 2025: Ensure you spend time with the lover.

Ensure you spend time with the lover. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. Both health and wealth demand special care.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be sensitive towards the demands of your lover. This may help you settle the existing issues in the love affair. Value the emotions of your lover and also consider spending more time together. A friendship may also take a romantic run this week. Some females may get engaged while marriage is also on the cards. Spare the personal space for the lover to win the heart. Married natives have higher chances of getting conceived. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be productive but there can be hiccups in the form of office politics. New projects will want you to give your utmost attention and be ready to even spend overtime this week. Some tasks will require travelling and those who are keen to work abroad will see more opportunities. A coworker may be unhappy over your growth and may also try creating issues for you. Overcome this crisis diplomatically. Businessmen may confidently launch a new idea or concept in the first part of the week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may come up and the first part of the week will not be suitable for investments in the stock market. However, some females will find the first half good to buy a new house. Avoid lending a big amount to a relative and there can also be financial issues within the family. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds that will help in future trade expansions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Some females may develop chest-related issues and will also require consulting a doctor. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may require special care about their lifestyle. Do walk both in the morning and evening as this can keep you healthy. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
