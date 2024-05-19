Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, May 19-25, 2024 predicts complicated health

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in discipline Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, May 19-25, 2024. Resolve romance-related issues with utmost care.

Resolve romance-related issues with utmost care. Put in effort to give the best professional results. Be careful while making crucial financial decisions.

Look for more options to give the best results in love and job. Ensure you control the expenditure and prepare a proper monetary plan. Health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be creative in your love life and you both must engage in exciting activities. Have a splendid time where crucial future decisions are made. Single Aquarius natives will meet someone special in the first part of the week. Do not hesitate to express the feeling and the response will be mostly positive. A friend may be a reason for trouble in the love affair and ensure you don’t let a third person dictate things in the relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Expect a hike in salary or promotion. New roles will demand additional effort and you must also be ready to accommodate the team while obtaining success. Your performance will be a key factor in the success of a project. Marketing and salespersons will not find the first half of the week to be productive but the second half will deliver good results. Businessmen will launch new ventures but not all new partnerships will bring in good results. Students will be happy to crack papers.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Despite minor monetary issues, your routine life will be good this week. Ensure you have control over the expenditure. A financial plan may help you materialize and handle your financial portfolio with an ingenious strategy. Take the support of a financial planner to smoothen things. Female natives who are entrepreneurs will receive foreign funds which would improve their financial status.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Diabetic Aquarius natives must be careful about their diet. Skip the junk food and consume more vegetables. Seniors should be careful while boarding a train. Athletes may develop minor injuries. Make exercise, yoga, and meditation parts of your routine. Pregnant females need to be careful while going outside and gynecology-related issues can be a cause of worry.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)