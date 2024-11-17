Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, November 17 to 23, 2024 astro tips to avoid ruckus in love
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and wealth are also good this week.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, morals guide you
Some minor frictions exist; however, do not let them impact the love affair. Continue the hard work at the office. Both wealth and wealth are also good this week.
Keep your lover happy and also ensure you perform the best at the workplace. Your attitude plays a major role in the workplace. Both health and wealth will give some memorable moments this week.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
No major trouble will impact your love life. However, the chances are higher that you will lose your temper while having disagreements and this may cause ruckus in the later part of the week. Treat your partner with respect. Some love affairs may have an abrupt end and you may also prefer coming out of the love affair if this fails to work out. Be careful to not a crucial decision about marriage without analyzing every factor.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
You need to focus on productivity and also keep the clients happy. Utilize communication skills to resolve minor hiccups and keep the management happy. The first half of the week is not good for business and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week. However, some trades, especially related to healthcare, transport, and hospitality will see good returns. Those who handle crucial responsibilities should consider the long-term effects before making the final call. Businessmen can confidently launch a new idea.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
You will buy a new property in the first part of the week. Handle financial affairs with care and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan. Be careful while investing in stock markers. You may have to provide monetary assistance to a friend or sibling this week.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
Be positive in life and keep the office outside while entering the home. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Skip both alcohol and tobacco and stay on a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. You should also avoid driving at a high speed, especially at night.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
