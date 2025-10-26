Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 26-November 1, 2025: A good time for business expansion
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plan as the week is good for that.
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No risk scares you
Your love affair will be intact, and you take up new challenges at work to prove your mettle. Handle wealth diligently. Minor health issues may come up.
Be cool in love and display professional potential at the workplace. Go for smart money decisions. Minor health issues may exist.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
Continue supporting the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. You will have minor issues related to egos, and this may also impact the free flow of romance. Single natives will meet someone whom they will prefer sharing their life with. Married natives may have troubles in the family of the spouse, and it is crucial to communicate with the spouse. Single natives may go back to the ex-flame. Some females attending a party or a function in the second part of the day will receive a proposal.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
Minor issues related to personal egos should not impact performance. Your seniors and clients will talk highly about the performance. Some lawyers will handle crucial cases that will invite public attention. You may also require being technically updated. This will help in technical projects. Marketing professionals will have tough deadlines, and this should not be a reason for non-performance. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plan as the week is good for that.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
There will be a good inflow of money, and this ensures you fulfill your long-term aspirations. Some females will inherit a part of the ancestral property, while some natives will also find success in the stock market. Those who have a plan for a vacation abroad can go ahead with the hotel reservation and flight booking as their financial status permits. Businessmen will sign new financial deals and will also succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues will exist this week. Those with nerve and acidity issues need to be extremely cautious. You may also have pain in joints, while some natives will develop vision-related issues. Viral fever and oral health issues may prevent students from attending classes. You may also pick the week to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Some natives will also join a gym or a yoga session this week.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
