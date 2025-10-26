Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 26-November 1, 2025: A good time for business expansion

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No risk scares you Your love affair will be intact, and you take up new challenges at work to prove your mettle. Handle wealth diligently. Minor health issues may come up. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Be cool in love and display professional potential at the workplace. Go for smart money decisions. Minor health issues may exist.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Continue supporting the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. You will have minor issues related to egos, and this may also impact the free flow of romance. Single natives will meet someone whom they will prefer sharing their life with. Married natives may have troubles in the family of the spouse, and it is crucial to communicate with the spouse. Single natives may go back to the ex-flame. Some females attending a party or a function in the second part of the day will receive a proposal.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Minor issues related to personal egos should not impact performance. Your seniors and clients will talk highly about the performance. Some lawyers will handle crucial cases that will invite public attention. You may also require being technically updated. This will help in technical projects. Marketing professionals will have tough deadlines, and this should not be a reason for non-performance. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plan as the week is good for that.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

There will be a good inflow of money, and this ensures you fulfill your long-term aspirations. Some females will inherit a part of the ancestral property, while some natives will also find success in the stock market. Those who have a plan for a vacation abroad can go ahead with the hotel reservation and flight booking as their financial status permits. Businessmen will sign new financial deals and will also succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will exist this week. Those with nerve and acidity issues need to be extremely cautious. You may also have pain in joints, while some natives will develop vision-related issues. Viral fever and oral health issues may prevent students from attending classes. You may also pick the week to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Some natives will also join a gym or a yoga session this week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)