Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, September 21-27, 2025: Prosperity arriving this week

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, new creative sparks guide you to success You feel curious and ready to try smart ideas. Share friendly plans, accept feedback, and focus on what brings steady joy and useful results today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You may enjoy fresh thinking and new, friendly contacts this week. Share plans openly, listen to wise suggestions, and try small experiments. Work and home balance improves when you schedule time clearly. Keep a kind tone, avoid hasty replies, and let practical steps guide progress daily

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

This week love asks for honest sharing and light fun. If you are in a partnership, plan a simple friendly activity or a calm talk about shared goals. Show respect for your partner’s opinions and avoid sudden changes that might worry them. Single Aquarians may meet someone through a group or hobby who enjoys similar ideas. Be clear about your values, smile more, and let conversation grow slowly over time and celebrate each small step.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

At work, new ideas can bring helpful attention. Offer clear notes and practical suggestions during meetings, and be ready to explain steps calmly. Colleagues will respond well to friendly help and careful facts. If you need to update a plan, show how changes make tasks easier. Avoid hurried promises and keep written records of key decisions.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

This week your money routines benefit from small clear choices. List regular expenses, note where you can save, and avoid quick online buys without checking totals. If someone offers a deal, read terms and ask questions before agreeing. A small extra income chance may appear from a hobby or a careful sale. Keep records and save a little in an easy place.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Health looks steady if you follow simple rhythms. Try a short walk each day, drink enough water, and sleep at regular hours. If you feel tense, practice slow breathing or light stretching to calm your mind. Avoid late heavy activities and reduce long phone use before bed. Check any small pain with care and ask a trusted elder or doctor if needed.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)