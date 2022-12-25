Weekly Horoscope Aries, 25-31 December 2022: A positive week

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, the mood at home and in the office might stay positive for Aries natives this week. Some Aries natives may experience professional success. Your superiors may be impressed by the results you achieve at work. You may financially be in an excellent position to plot out a brand-new business. Benefits from more conventional channels are likely. As you make your way through this challenging time, your romantic life may continue to be a little rocky. However, with the help of loved ones, this week could turn out to be more positive than expected. Successful outcomes in the chosen field of study can be expected from Aries students. You're about to enter a period of mental and emotional strain. You may experience anxiety as a result of issues in your personal life. Keep your cool and your emotions in check. This week could bring some developments for Aries natives counting on money from abroad or making plans to relocate. Their hopes and wishes may most likely be realized.

Aries Finance Weekly

It's likely that Aries natives might form some new professional alliances and joint ventures this week. As the beginning of a new venture, new contracts and agreements may be signed. Investments and trust funds are other areas in which you can benefit.

Aries Family Weekly

It would be best if Aries natives prioritize the well-being of their parents. They require your continuous attention and assistance. A great connection with family is also essential, so make that a priority. Soon, congratulations may be passed around the table at your family's gatherings.

Aries Career Weekly

Aries natives who are employed have a better chance of succeeding in their chosen profession. Your performance review or promotion is likely to go in the right direction. You need a new job, as shown by the stars; look around for opportunities that suit you.

Aries Health Weekly

Your hectic schedule this week may prevent you from maintaining optimal health. A headache is a symptom of a more severe problem, and it can be brought on by things like stress, agitation, or an unstable emotional state. Schedule some downtime to refresh yourself. Eating street food can also put your digestive system at risk.

Aries Love Life Weekly

This week, you might feel like you always have to talk to someone. People may be eager to have conversations with you. Those you hold dearest in your heart fall into this category. Have fun with it; they're just trying to show you how much they like you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

