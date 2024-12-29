Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Aries, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025 predicts surprises in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 29, 2024 04:00 AM IST

Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, December 29, 2024- January 4, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Financial prosperity is the catchword of the week.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger

Wait for surprises in the love affair this week. Your professional journey will see many bright moments. There will be prosperity in life and health is also good.

Aries Weekly Horoscope December 29, 2024- January 4, 2025: Expect turbulences at the workplace
Aries Weekly Horoscope December 29, 2024- January 4, 2025: Expect turbulences at the workplace

Be a caring lover and this makes your love life fabulous this week. Professionally, you’ll taste success. The strong financial condition is backed by good health.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt the emotions of the lover this week and this may lead to turbulence in the relationship. Those who have ego-related issues must be careful while handling tremors. Avoid arguments, especially in the first part of the week. Singe Aries females may receive a proposal this week. Do not let emotions determine things in the love affair. Be a good listener and you should also value the emotions of the partner.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Expect turbulences at the workplace. Your attitude is crucial while handling a team. Those who hold senior positions may develop stress-related issues. Keep egos in the back seat while you require completing tasks that involve more than one person. You may pick the first part of the week to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Businessmen will be happy to find new partnerships that will bring in good funds in the coming days. Some traders will also take the business to new areas.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity is the catchword of the week. You will find funds coming from different parts and it is an auspicious time to even launch a new business. You may buy electronic appliances, a vehicle, or even a new house. You may also plan a vacation abroad as the wealth now permits that. You will also win a financial dispute with a sibling.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

There can also be problems related to breathing, which may be common among seniors. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Some females will develop complications related to stomach, nose, and bones. It is good to skip junk food and consume more vegetables. Children should be careful while playing as minor bruises may also happen in the evening.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

