Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 18-24, 2024 predicts bright stars!

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a smile always Wait for surprises in the romantic life this week. Professional success is accompanied by good wealth and health. Avoid tussles at the workplace and focus on the job. Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 18-24, 2024: New responsibilities will come up at the job.

Be sincere in the love relationship to explore its charm. New responsibilities will come up at the job. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

You will some bright moments of love this week. The second part of the week will see positive twists in the love life. Some relationships will turn into marriage with the support of parents. You may also see an old love affair coming back to life. However, married natives must avoid anything that may damage their marital life. Some natives who are on the verge of a break may resolve the crisis to make the relationship stronger. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional journey will be good. New responsibilities will make you stronger. Take up challenges and also ensure your rapport with clients is good. Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. Be a firm believer of karma and you will see professional success this week. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success is the major takeaway of the week. You will see a good inflow of wealth. Despite minor challenges in the first part of the week, you will succeed in selling off a property. A new vehicle will come to the house this week. Some old investments will bring in good returns while those who are into freelancing will also get additional financial benefits.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. You will have relief from viral fever or sore throat. However, children may develop bruises while playing. Aries natives with breath-related issues must consult a doctor. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and help in keeping health problems at bay. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart