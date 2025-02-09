Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 9-15, 2025 predicts a productive and creative week

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you never compromise on ideals Aries Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: The productivity will be good but some hiccups may come in the form of office politics.

Value the relationship with sincerity & honesty. Accomplish all professional assignments with utmost care. Both wealth and health will be good this week.

Handle professional challenges with confidence. No major love issue will trouble you. Financially you are good and health is also normal this week.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be productive and creative this week. While there can be minor differences of opinion, the free flow of romance will be unaffected. You may also consider taking the relationship to the next level with the support of parents. Fortunate male Aries natives will come across the ex-lover in the second part of the week which may brighten up their life. Married females should be careful about the interference of a relative or a friend in their lives as this can lead to tremors in the coming days.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Consider taking up new tasks without hesitation. This will also add value to your profile. Some professionals will be successful in obtaining an appraisal or promotion. Be cordial with the team members which will help in team projects. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts with clients that will also bring in good returns in the coming days.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

There is no major financial issue to disturb the week. You will be successful in raising funds for business reasons and even for a celebration within the family. Some seniors will pick the day to divide the wealth among the children. There can be minor disputes over property within the family and you need to take the lead to resolve this. Businessmen should be careful while making big investments in a new territory.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will trouble you. However, it is good to keep a distance from junk food and aerated drinks. There can be minor digestion issues and children should avoid food from outside. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption. You should also avoid driving at a high speed, especially at night.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)