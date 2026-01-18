Weekly Horoscope Aries, January 18-24, 2026: Recognition from seniors

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, ideals guide you The love life will be productive & devote more time to the lover. Utilize professional opportunities to prove your significance. Both wealth & health are also good. Aries Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure you keep the lover happy and indulge in activities that you both love. Attain success in a career. There will be prosperity in life, while health is also good.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week You must be ready to face unexpected challenges in the relationship. Your lover will be influenced by a friend or sibling, and this may impact the love affair. Communication is crucial, and you must be ready to spare time for your partner. Those who are new to a love affair must be ready to discuss openly, which may settle most issues. You need to be ready to compromise on many factors to keep the love life alive. Single females will be fortunate to find new love this week.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week Your commitment will be questioned by the seniors at the workplace. New tasks with tight deadlines will come in. You may require working additional hours. There will be productivity issues. You may also require updating your technical skills to impress the clients. The first part of the week is good to attend job interviews. Those who are keen to move abroad must be careful not to take risks in their careers.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. However, this may also bring in expenditure. You may require investing in the stock market or financially helping a friend. Some natives will buy electronic appliances. You may also clear all pending dues in the first part of the week. Those who handle the trade of electronics, automobiles, textiles, and leather products may face minor funding issues in the second part of the week.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week It is good to avoid a staircase. Make exercise a part of your routine and practice yoga to stay fit. You may have respiratory issues in the first part of the week. It is also good to have control over the diet this week. Some females will develop gynecological issues and may consult a doctor. Children must be careful while on a vacation outside, especially when camping in hilly terrain.

Aries Sign Attributes Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby Aries Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)