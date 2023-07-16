Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 16 -22, 2023 predicts a change in your love life

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, to spread happiness is your motto Challenges in love relationships should be resolved this week. Professional life is good and both finance and health also stand perfect throughout the week. Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 16 -22, 2023: Professional life is good and both finance and health also stand perfect throughout the week.

The problems in your romantic relationship need to be resolved. At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized. You are fortunate in terms of both wealth and health.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Handle every romantic issue with confidence. Minor turbulence will exist in the relationship this week but do not let it go out of control. Stay calm even at tense moments as you need to save the relationship. However, some Aries natives will find the relationship to be toxic, and coming out of it will be the best idea. The second half of the week is best to discuss things and settle forever. Married Aries females may get conceived in the second half of the week.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional issue will trouble you this week. However, it is crucial you stay focused on the job. New responsibilities will come to you. As per the horoscope, there will be plenty of opportunities and your success lies in making the best use of them. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. While professionally you are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

As you are financially fortunate, there will be prosperity in life. Income will flow in, including a previous investment. However, you would need to be extremely careful about expenditure. Do not spend too high on luxury items. You may repay a loan this week and also repay all the dues. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good. No major illness will trouble you. However, minor infections will be there. Some children will have throat issues as well as a viral fever that may stop them from attending school. Females may develop gynecological issues by the end of the week. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON