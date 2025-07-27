Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 27- August 2, 2025: New career heights await this weekend
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are no stranger to tremors
Spread happiness in your love life. Overcome the professional challenges with a happy note. Hand wealth carefully. However, pay attention to your health.
Keep your love life free from issues. Take up new tasks at the office this week. Financial success is your companion, but health may have minor issues.
Aries Love Horoscope This Week
Do not hurt the emotions of the lover through words or actions. There will be tremors over egos and you should also be careful to settle the existing issues through open communication. Some females will obtain the support of parents for the love affair and fortunate natives will also be successful in taking a call on the marriage. Single natives who are traveling may come across an interesting person in the first part of the week.
Aries Career Horoscope This Week
Egos can play spoiled sports at the workplace. Those who are part of a team project or team task will require the support of the team members and the team leader to accomplish specific responsibilities. You should also be careful to come up with new concepts that will bring changes to the projects. Utilize the communication skills to impress the clients. Some professionals who hold profiles related to electronics, automobiles, animation, interior designing, advertising, and video making will see new opportunities.
Aries Money Horoscope This Week
No major financial issue will come up. This will help you make smart purchases. You may comfortably resolve a monetary issue with a friend and can also invest in the stock market. You will also be good at resolving monetary issues with friends. Some natives will try their fortune in real estate while females will prefer buying electronic appliances and vehicles this week.
Aries Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues may come up. Those who have chest or liver-related issues should be careful in the first part of the day. There will also be complications associated with breathing and seniors may require medical attention. Some females will complain about gynecological issues and it is also good to give up smoking and alcohol. Children may also have digestion issues in the first part of the week.
Aries Sign Attributes
- Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
- Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
- Symbol: Ram
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Head
- Sign Ruler: Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Red
- Lucky Number: 5
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Aries Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
