Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 27- August 2, 2025: New career heights await this weekend

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are no stranger to tremors Spread happiness in your love life. Overcome the professional challenges with a happy note. Hand wealth carefully. However, pay attention to your health. Aries Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your love life free from issues. Take up new tasks at the office this week. Financial success is your companion, but health may have minor issues.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt the emotions of the lover through words or actions. There will be tremors over egos and you should also be careful to settle the existing issues through open communication. Some females will obtain the support of parents for the love affair and fortunate natives will also be successful in taking a call on the marriage. Single natives who are traveling may come across an interesting person in the first part of the week.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Egos can play spoiled sports at the workplace. Those who are part of a team project or team task will require the support of the team members and the team leader to accomplish specific responsibilities. You should also be careful to come up with new concepts that will bring changes to the projects. Utilize the communication skills to impress the clients. Some professionals who hold profiles related to electronics, automobiles, animation, interior designing, advertising, and video making will see new opportunities.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will come up. This will help you make smart purchases. You may comfortably resolve a monetary issue with a friend and can also invest in the stock market. You will also be good at resolving monetary issues with friends. Some natives will try their fortune in real estate while females will prefer buying electronic appliances and vehicles this week.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may come up. Those who have chest or liver-related issues should be careful in the first part of the day. There will also be complications associated with breathing and seniors may require medical attention. Some females will complain about gynecological issues and it is also good to give up smoking and alcohol. Children may also have digestion issues in the first part of the week.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)