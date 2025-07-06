Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 6-12 , 2025: Positive health, a celebration and financial gains this week

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you will settle issues with confidence. Keep the relationship intact through open communication this week. Be productive at work for a better future. Wealth demands proper attention this week. Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 6-12, 2025: Resolve the issues to spend more time with the lover.

Resolve the issues to spend more time with the lover. All professional targets will be met and financially you are stronger. Health will also be positive.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Keep a distance from the ex-lover this week and you may invite trouble over the previous relationship. There can be issues over the temper and you should also be careful not to hurt the feelings of the partner. You may also be in a fix over office romance as this may also create issues in the current love affair. Some females will invite proposals at a function or family affairs during the second part of the day so also good to discuss the relationship with the parents.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful in the first part of the week as there will be turbulence over the attitude and even over the productivity. You must be careful to not get into an argument with a senior. The team sessions will be crucial for those who are new to an organization. Bankers, marketing persons, business developers, architects, and academicians may switch jobs this week. Businessmen will be required to settle financial issues with partners. Students having an examination would need to put in a little extra effort this week.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will hurt the routine life. However, businessmen will have trouble in partnerships that demand special attention. You may pick the first part of the week to resolve a financial issue with a friend while some females will require spending for a celebration within the family. Some females will buy electronic appliances while there will also be a success in speculative business.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Keep the health intact. You should start the day with exercise and there should also be a focus on the diet. Cut down oil and grease from the menu and add vegetables to your diet. You may also give up alcohol this week. Athletes and sports persons may develop minor injuries in the second part of the week. There can also be minor issues with oral health.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)