Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 7-13, 2024 predicts good returns in future

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, life means happiness for you Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and take up new official tasks to prove your professional mettle. You will also see a good inflow of wealth. Aries Daily Horoscope Today, July 7, 2024: Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and take up new official tasks to prove your professional mettle.

Handle the professional challenges to obtain the best results. Take up new financial investments that will bring out good returns in the future. Ensure you settle all romance-related troubles. Your health is also in good shape.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your lover in a good mood and ensure you spend more time in the relationship. Be a patient listener and this will help you overcome the turbulences in the love affair. The second part of the week is good for deciding on marriage. Some females may conceive this week. Romance will be kindled for the ones in a relationship for a long time. Have control over your temper and this will help you overcome issues even while having disagreements.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be there. You will be invited to special sessions with clients and this demands innovative suggestions that will help you augment the profile. New projects will want you to give your utmost attention and be ready to even spend overtime this week. Some tasks will require travelling and those who are keen to work abroad will see more opportunities. Businessmen will be productive this week and wealth will also come in.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity permits you to make smart monetary decisions. Some females will inherit family property or will also gain an appraisal at the office. Consider making smart investment plans including in the stock market. You may also consider donating money to charity this week. Those who are studying abroad will need financial support from their parents to pay the tuition fees.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good and there will be relief from major ailments including chest and heart-related issues. Be careful while using the staircase. Those who drive should follow all traffic rules and must also abstain from drinking. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues. Do walk both in the morning and evening as this can keep you healthy.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

