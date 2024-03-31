Weekly Horoscope Aries, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts opportunities abroad

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, all love-related issues should be settled with an appositive attitude. Fix every issue within the love life to keep the relationship intact. You will get opportunities at the office to prove your potential. Wealth is also fine. All love-related issues should be settled with an appositive attitude. Be careful at the office as challenges may come up. Despite the prosperity, you should refrain from heavy expenditure this week. Your health is also good. Weekly Horoscope Aries, March 31, 2024: Wealth is also fine.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor issues in the love affair, you will stay happy with your partner. Spare more time for a love affair this week and also ensure you make crucial decisions on marriage. You may have the support of parents in the love affair. Avoid confrontations with the family members and also take the lover in confidence while making crucial decisions. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results and this can cause distress in life. You both need to have communication to resolve this crisis.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Expect new responsibilities in the office. Some tasks will demand you to travel even to foreign countries. You need to focus on productivity and also keep the clients happy. Utilize communication skills to resolve minor hiccups and keep the management happy. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch the job this week. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad. There will be no shortage of funds and this ensures smooth movement of business.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Look for more options to augment the wealth. Despite the prosperity, it is crucial to have control over the expenditure. Some Virgos will buy a new property in the first part of the week. Handle financial affairs with care and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will disrupt the routine life. However, you need to be careful while having sleep- related issues. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857