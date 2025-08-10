Weekly Horoscope Cancer, August 10-16, 2025: Overseas opportunities in the store

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, take every problem as an opportunity Look for more opportunities to shower love. Overcome the stress at work through commitment. Minor monetary and health issues may cause some trouble. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Talk with your lover and spend more time together. No major hiccup will disturb the job. Minor monetary issues will be there, and your health also demands attention.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Talk freely with your lover and do not hesitate to express your feelings. Your attitude is crucial in the love affair, and you may also discuss the future with the parents. Some relationships will see the interference of a friend or sibling, which may lead to chaos in the coming days. If you are staying away from your partner and are having a long-distance relationship, a surprise visit by your partner can surprise you.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

You may be assigned new projects, and ensure you handle them diligently. Some professionals will also move abroad this week for job-related reasons. Seniors holding crucial decision-making roles may require brushing up on their communication skills. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond your horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues may come up, but routine life will be unaffected. You may earn from a freelancing option, while a few females can expect a hike in salary. Some natives will travel abroad for jobs while academicians, architects, designers, chefs, botanists, nurses, and copyeditors will have chances to switch jobs this week. Businessmen handling fabrics, leather, construction materials, and automobiles will see good returns this week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may come up, but the routine will be unaffected. Females may have gynecology-related problems this week, and some children will develop a viral fever or throat infection. Those who have liver or lung-related issues will develop complications this week. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)