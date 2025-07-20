Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 20-26, 2025: A productive week

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your love is unconditional Keep the romantic life intact and avoid issues that may impact productivity on the job. Maintain a balanced income and expenditure. Health demands care. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week will witness a strong romantic bonding. Put in effort to give the best results in the job. Have a strong financial plan to settle the monetary issues. Minor health issues exist.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor hiccups in the first part of the week, your love life will be robust and some love affairs will also take a new turn with the consent of parents. You may go ahead with the plan to strengthen your love life. Single natives may also propose to the crush in the first part of the week to get a positive response. Married females may have minor issues at the house of the spouse and this can be settled by talking to the husband.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your professional life productive this week. New responsibilities will give you opportunities to prove your mettle. Some professionals who handle managerial profiles will face ego-related issues. You can be serious about changing the job as new options will hit the door. Pick the right choice and see how your professional life transforms. Traders dealing with electronics and food products will see new partnerships. Some entrepreneurs will be keen to launch new ventures in new territories and can confidently go ahead.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful about expenditure and should stay away from the unnecessary purchase of luxury items. There can be minor disputes over property within the family and you need to take the lead to resolve this. It is also crucial to keep a watch on the financial discussions you have with friends as minor issues may come up. Businessmen should be careful while making big investments in a new territory.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues associated with the lungs or liver. You may also develop respiratory issues and seniors must avoid lifting heavy objects. Those who have a history of cardiac issues must not miss the medications. Children may complain about oral health issues. Diabetes and high blood pressure can also give you a bad time. You should also be careful to give up tobacco and alcohol this week.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)