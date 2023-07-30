Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 30 - August 5, 2023 predicts medical complications

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you are dynamic! Resolve the frictions in the relationship to keep it going. New responsibilities will help you professionally perform. Both wealth & health are good. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 30 - August 5, 2023: Resolve the frictions in the relationship to keep it going.

Some issues will be there in the romantic life and you need to resolve them. Handle professional issues while both wealth and health will be good this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Handle every romance-related problem with care. Some Cancer natives are short-tempered and this may create chaos while dealing with serious issues. Talk openly with the partner to resolve troubles. An outsider should not be encouraged to interfere in the love life. Some male Cancer natives may have serious trouble over a past relationship. Single Cancer natives may find love before the week is over. Do not hesitate to propose as you may receive a positive response.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Professionally you will be productive this week. Major responsibilities will be there and you need to work on your skills to handle them. Some team meetings will need to take up new initiatives. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. This week is good to launch new ventures and you will be successful in them.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

No financial issues will be there this week. The inflow of wealth will be good and you’ll enjoy most luxuries in life. Some cancer natives may travel abroad on a vacation and this may eat up a big amount. Businessmen involved in foreign trade will see good investment from abroad. Some Cancer natives will require finance to pay the tuition fees of the child studying abroad.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Handle health issues with care. Some senior Cancer natives may suffer from sleeplessness and this would need medical attention. Be cautious while taking part in adventure sports, especially underwater activities. Pregnant females must avoid mountain biking and rock climbing this week. Some natives with lung or liver disorders may also face medical complications this week. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

