Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 29- July 5, 2025 predicts

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love risks Excel is both in love and profession. Additional professional responsibilities will pave the way for career growth. Health issues may affect routine life. Cancer Weekly Horoscope: Additional professional responsibilities will pave the way for career growth.(Freepik)

Love unconditionally and your partner will recognize your feelings. Your professional life demands more commitment. Prosperity will be at your side. But health is a concern.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Be positive and your commitment in the relationship will be appreciated by the lover. Have fun, adventure, and entertainment. It is good to be open in communication and adopt a positive approach. Some relationships will be toxic and it is good to come out of it. Single natives can pick up the first part of the week to propose and receive a positive response. Married females may conceive and single females can expect a proposal in the second part of the week.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

New challenging tasks wait for you and you will also see the path to career growth clear. You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. There will be instances where you will require compromising on certain tasks but this should not impact the professionalism. Government officials can expect a location change. Jewelers, academicians, artisans, IT professionals, and business developers will have a good time but be careful about the stiff competition around.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will exist and you will be in a condition to clear all pending dues. Wealth will come in from previous investments and there will be instances where you will required to help a friend or relative. You should avoid being a part of property disputes this week. This may mentally upset you. This week is also good to donate money to charity.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues associated with the chest or lungs. The natives with a history of cardiac illness must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Some natives will develop vision-related troubles. You may also have pain in joints that will require medical attention. This week is also good to give up alcohol and tobacco which will benefit in the long run.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)