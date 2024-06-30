 Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts fortune in business | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts fortune in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 30, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for June 30- July 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be productive at the office this week.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a man of principles

Take a sensible approach to your love life and consider your options while making professional decisions. Though you are prosperous, do not overspend money.

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 30- July 6, 2024: Take a sensible approach to your love life and consider your options while making professional decisions.
Keep the love life cool and simple. Be productive at the office this week. Despite the prosperity, be careful about the expenses. Health is normal but you need to pay special attention.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your cards related to romance close to the chest. Expect major changes in the marital status. Your parents will approve of the love affair. Married females will be happy with their spouse but some relatives will influence your decisions that can complicate things. Be sincere to your wife and ensure no new hook-ups happen which may impact the marital life. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and video calls.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Handle crucial projects, especially offshore ones to prove your mettle. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. Continue the job with discipline and the management will be happy with the performance. Some natives will be successful in getting their first offer letter. Those who are planning to move abroad for job reasons will see hurdles getting cleared. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will pour in and you need a proper financial plan to save for the rainy day. Do not overspend for luxury. Take the guidance of a financial expert on investment decisions. You may try the fortune in speculative business while a few Cancer natives plan a vacation abroad with their family. You may also win a legal battle over property. The last part of the week is also good for buying property.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about chest-related infections this week. Your health may deteriorate in the last part of the week. Those who have a viral fever or sore throat will have relief. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. It is good to start the day with light exercise and also maintain a healthy diet rich in proteins and nutrients.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts fortune in business
