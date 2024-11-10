Weekly Horoscope Cancer, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts positive news in business

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for new goals to achieve Settle the disputes in the love life and keep the partner in a good mood. Overcome the challenges at work & keep the clients happy. Overcome the monetary issues. Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Handle the challenges at the workplace to stay productive.

Keep your lover happy this week and consider new options to augment the wealth. Handle the challenges at the workplace to stay productive. Health will also be at your side.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

You both need to support each other. Those who are in a new relationship need to spend more time together. The first part of the week is good to propose and the second part is good for engagement, Plan a romantic dinner. Ensure you take care of the lover while travelling as something unexpected may come up. The second part of the week is also good to take a call on marriage and you may introduce the lover to the family.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Continue being professional and this will be helpful while handling foreign assignments. Some tasks will demand additional working hours and you may be stuck at the workstation. Those who are keen to relocate abroad will see new reasons and options. Artists, painters, actors, musicians, and authors will get opportunities to display their talent. Students who have crucial examinations will need to brush up their knowledge and strive a little harder this time. Those who are considering business expansions can go ahead with the plan as the results will be positive.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are fortunate this week as money will come in from different sources. A previous investment will also give a good return that will help you buy a new property or renovate the house. Some females will be fortunate to inherit the property. You will also resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or relative. Despite some businessmen having issues in raising funds in the first part of the week, things will be normal.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issues will be there. However, some seniors may require medical attention as minor infections will cause a disturbance. It is good to have control over the diet. Ensure you take care while boarding a bus or train. Some natives will have complications associated with blood pressure or heart-related issues.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)