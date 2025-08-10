Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 10-16, 2025: Your health will be positive

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. Keep unhealthy habits at bay and focus on a balanced lifestyle. Keep a watch on the financial decisions. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the love-related issues and strive for the best professional results at the workplace. Your health is positive, and wealth demands more care.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Females may develop frustration in a love affair, and this can lead to turbulence. You can also decide on marriage as the relationship will get the backing of your parents. Some love affairs will see the interference of a third person, which may lead to issues in the coming days. Those who are single can also expect to meet up with someone special in the first half of the week. Married females may meet up with their ex-lover. However, this does not impact the family life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your calmness steady at work, and this can lead to success in professional decisions. Your commitment at the workplace will have many takers. Despite your tight schedule, your professional life will be cool and creative. You may have opportunities to display your talent at the workplace. A senior may not be happy with you, and this may invite minor issues at team sessions, but your responsibilities will also speak for you. Businessmen waiting for a new venture will be happy as the week progresses.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Avoid monetary issues that may come up as the week progresses. It is good to stay away from blind investments. Do not compromise funds, and some females will require even spending for a medical reason. There will also be issues associated with a bank loan. You may invest in the stock market, but the guidance from a financial expert can be great. Businessmen will find funds from promoters for trade expansions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

There will be skin-related issues, and some seniors may also complain about sleep-related disuse. You should not lift heavy objects in the first half of the week. Ensure you practice a healthy diet rich in nuts, cereals, fruits, and vegetables. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Some natives will also develop digestive issues.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

